St. Joseph's girls basketball team was an unstoppable machine in Mountain League play, rolling through the league with a 10-0 record.
Sophomore Avary Cain was the key cog in that machine. For her efforts, Cain has been named the Mountain League's Most Valuable Player.
The 6-foot sophomore led the Knights in scoring, averaging 18.4 points per game. She added 5.6 rebounds, three assists and 2.4 steals per game as the Knights went 22-5 overall.
Cain has been at the forefront of the Knights' reemergence as a girls basketball power. This was the first time a St. Joseph girls hoops team won a league title since the 2012-13 season.
Defensive Player of the Year
After not playing at all during the 2020-21 season, Nipomo's Makennah Simonson returned with a vengeance during the 2021-22 season. She's been voted the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
Simonson averaged an astounding 5.1 steals per game for the Titans last year as they finished second in Mountain League play with an 8-2 record. The Titans set a school record for wins with 22.
Overall, Simonson averaged 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 5.3 steals per game in 24 games.
First Team
Kacie Slover, a senior from Nipomo is on the First Team. Slover, a 5-8 guard, averaged 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds. one assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Titans. Slover scored 1,016 points in her Nipomo career, playing in 91 games.
There are three of Cain's St. Joseph teammates on the Mountain League's First Team. They are senior Andrea Stajic, sophomore Kai Oani and junior Candace Kpetikou.
Stajic, who had to sit out half the season after transferring from Arroyo Grande, was the Knights' second-leading scorer, rebounder, assister and stealer. Stajic, who's committed to play at Cal Poly, averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Oani, a 5-foot-3 sophomore, was the Knights' leader in assists. Oani averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two steals per game for the Knights.
Kpetikou, a 6-foot-3 center, was third on the Knights in scoring, averaging 9.8 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. She led the Knights in blocks at 1.5 per game. She added 1.3 steals per game.
Orcutt Academy has one player on the First Team and that's Khaeli Robertson-Mack, a 5-foot-10 junior. Robertson-Mack helped the Spartans go 23-9 overall and 6-4 in the Mountain League. She was second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.7 points and she averaged a double-double with 11.9 rebounds, adding an assist, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Righetti senior Maddie Cutliff was also named to the First Team. The 5-foot-8 forward averaged about 15 points and nine rebounds per game.
Second Team
Orcutt Academy senior guard Giselle Calderon leads the Second Team. Calderon led the Spartans in scoring, with an average of 12.1 points per game. She also averaged 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
St. Joseph freshman Mia Matautia is on the Second Team. She averaged 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Nipomo has two players on the Second Team in seniors Leah Miller and Alyson Cramer. Miller averaged six points and 3.6 rebounds per game, with 1.8 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Cramer added 5.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Paso Robles' Jacey Loewen and Arroyo Grande's Jade LaPaz are on the Second Team.
Honorable Mention
Nipomo's Honnallee Kennedy, a 5-10 junior, is on the Honorable Mention team. She averaged 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
Orcutt Academy's Devyn Kendrick is on the Honorable Mention team. Kendrick, a junior, averaged 7.9 points, nine rebounds, 3.4 assists assists and 2.5 steals per game. She added 1.3 blocks per game.
St. Joseph junior Gifti Tefera is on the Honorable Mention team. She averaged four points and 3.9 rebounds.
Arroyo Grande's Kegan Keith and Paso Robles' Jenell Loewen round out the Honorable Mention team.
Boys volleyball
In St. Joseph's 3-2 win over Nipomo Thursday night, Braeden Rapozo had 48 assists, six blocks and nine digs, while Lucas Maye had 13 kills, a block, 11 digs and an ace.
Sophomore Gavin Galanski led the way with 16 kills, a block and seven digs.