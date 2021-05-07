The results were so close they almost hurt. 

Both the male and female Athlete of the Week contests were neck-and-neck throughout the week, with two athletes earning narrow victories.

Arroyo Grande first baseman Justin Trimble is the male Athlete of the Week winner, edging Santa Maria's Ricky Figueroa. When the polls closed at 2 p.m. Friday, Trimble had 1,332 total votes. Figueroa finished with 1,257.

Votes are counted on the polls across all three sites of the Santa Maria Times group of papers. Trimble had 755 votes on santamariatimes.com; 289 on lompocrecord.com and 288 on syvnews.com. Figueroa had 757 votes on santamariatimes.com, with 243 on lompocrecord.com and 257 on syvnews.com.

St. Joseph basketball standout Dre Roman finished third with 591 total votes.

The female Athlete of the Week contest was just as close.

Nipomo's Key-annah Pu'a won that battle over Santa Maria standout Carlissa Solorio. Pu'a finished with 755 total votes and Solorio had 716. Lompoc's Mallory Branum finished in third place with 597 votes and Giselle Calderon was fourth with 371 votes.

Pu'a had 414 votes on santamariatimes.com; 164 on lompocrecord.com and 177 on syvnews.com. Solorio had 363 votes on santamariatimes.com, 158 on lompocrecord.com and 195 on syvnews.com.

This is the second week in a row that Solorio, Santa Maria's dominant post player, has finished second. She had over 1,000 votes last week finishing behind Righetti's Madisyn Cutliff.

Trimble, who has signed with UCSB, has six homers this spring and hit three of them as Arroyo Grande swept Templeton and entered the week 15-0 on the season. With a win on Wednesday, the Eagles improved to 16-0. Trimble and the Eagles host Righetti in a doubleheader Saturday. He went 4-for-8 with three homers, seven RBIs and five runs last week.

In the win over Orcutt Academy last week, Pu'a showed why she's one of the top softball players on the Central Coast. She homered, drove in two runs and struck out 10 batters in five innings as Nipomo cruised past Orcutt Academy 15-3.

We would like to thank all of our readers for voting and helping to highlight the area's student-athletes. Coaches and athletic directors can nominate Athletes of the Week candidates from schools in northern Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties each week. Submissions are needed by Monday evening and can be sent to jbailey@santamariatimes.com.

