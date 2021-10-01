The Eagles are on a roll.
After an 0-2 start, Arroyo Grande won its fourth straight game, cruising past Pioneer Valley 34-7 Friday night in Santa Maria.
It was the Mountain League opener for the Eagles, who suddenly look like a league title contender after yet another win.
Pioneer Valley fell to 0-4 with the loss. The Panthers are 0-2 in Mountain League play.
The game was tied at 7 at halftime. Kaden Tynes returned a kickoff for a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown for the Eagles as Makai Puga ran for three touchdowns.
The Eagles put a damper on the Panthers’ Homecoming game. Pioneer Valley's Sol Michel was named the Homecoming queen during a ceremony at halftime.
After losing its first two games to Bakersfield Frontier and Bakersfield Centennial, teams that entered the weekend a combined 7-1, the Eagles have won four straight, beating San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Madera Torres and now Pioneer Valley.
The Eagles lost to Frontier 53-12 in their opener and 47-21 to Centennial in their second game. They then routed rival San Luis Obispo 42-14 and won a thriller against Lompoc 48-47. The Eagles dominated Torres 48-13 two weeks ago and enjoyed their bye last week before starting Mountain League play Friday with the rout of Pioneer Valley.
Next up? One of the Central Coast's top match-ups: Arroyo Grande will host St. Joseph in another league game on Oct. 8. The Knights are 2-4 on the season and 0-1 in league after falling to Paso Robles Friday night. The Nipomo-Arroyo Grande match-up looms on Oct. 22. The Titans are 6-0 overall and 2-0 in league after beating Righetti 21-13 on Friday.
Pioneer Valley is winless, though three of those losses came by one just score. The Panthers started the year with a 6-0 loss to SLO before falling to Nipomo 26-20. They then lost at Templeton 7-0 before Arroyo Grande pulled away in the second half of Friday's game. Pioneer Valley is averaging under seven points a game on offense.
The Panthers play at Righetti Friday night in the Warriors' Homecoming game. They close out the regular season with a road game at Paso Robles and a home game against St. Joseph on Oct. 22.
Photos: Pioneer Valley hosts Arroyo Grande in Mountain League game
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 01.jpg
Updated
1 hr ago
Pioneer Valley's Adrian Angelesco is tackled by a pair of Arroyo Grande Eagle defenders during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 02.jpg
Updated
1 hr ago
Pioneer Valley quarterback Richard Robles is stopped by two Arroyo Grande defenders during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 03.jpg
Updated
1 hr ago
Arroyo Grande receiver Kaden Tynes (32) just misses a pass during Friday night's game against Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 04.jpg
Updated
1 hr ago
Arroyo Grande running back Makai Puga (11) is brought down by Pioneer Valley's Isaac Ruiz (25) during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 05.jpg
Updated
1 hr ago
Pioneer Valley's Adan Rubalcava sprints downfield for a long touchdown run during Friday evening's home game against Arroyo Grande High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 06.jpg
2 hrs ago
Pioneer Valley Homecoming Queen candidate Sol Michel is all smiles as she walks across the football field Friday night with her mom Claudia. Sol was later crowned Pioneer Valley High's 2021 Homecoming Queen.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 07.jpg
2 hrs ago
Pioneer Valley High School student Sol Michel reacts after finding out she has just been crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 08.jpg
2 hrs ago
Pioneer Valley High School student Sol Michel was named the 2021 Homecoming Queen during Friday night's home game against Arroyo Grande High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 09.jpg
2 hrs ago
Pioneer Valley's Joseph Nunez attempts to squeeze by two Arroyo Grande defenders during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 10.jpg
2 hrs ago
Pioneer Valley quarterback Richard Robles is stopped by two Arroyo Grande defenders during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 11.jpg
2 hrs ago
Arroyo Grande's Danny Mckinley runs the ball upfield during Friday night's game against Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 12.jpg
2 hrs ago
Arroyo Grande receiver Kaden Tynes (32) stretches for a long pass during Friday night's game against Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 13.jpg
2 hrs ago
Pioneer Valley quarterback Richard Robles is taken down by two Arroyo Grande defenders during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 14.jpg
2 hrs ago
Pioneer Valley's Adan Rubalcava is tackled by several Arroyo Grande defenders during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 15.jpg
2 hrs ago
Pioneer Valley quarterback Richard Robles is stopped by two Arroyo Grande defenders during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 16.jpg
2 hrs ago
Arroyo Grande running back Junior Herlihy (25) breaks a tackle attempt by Pioneer Valley defender Brandon Andrade (12) during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 17.jpg
2 hrs ago
Arroyo Grande running back Makai Puga (11) races upfield during Friday night's game against Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 18.jpg
2 hrs ago
Pioneer Valley's Adrian Angelesco races upfield during Friday night's game against Arroyo Grande High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 19.jpg
2 hrs ago
Pioneer Valley quarterback Richard Robles throws the ball down field during Friday night's home game against Arroyo Grande High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 20.jpg
2 hrs ago
Pioneer Valley quarterback Richard Robles runs the ball during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria against Arroyo Grande High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 21.jpg
2 hrs ago
Arroyo Grande running back Junior Herlihy (25) is tackled by Pioneer Valley defender Isaac Ruiz (25) during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 22.jpg
2 hrs ago
Pioneer Valley quarterback Richard Robles is taken down by two Arroyo Grande defenders during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 23.jpg
2 hrs ago
Arroyo Grande wide receiver Kai Thavaj dives for the ball during Friday night's game against Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor