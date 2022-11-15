AGHS TITLE.jpg

The Arroyo Grande boys water polo team won the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship on Saturday.

 Contributed

The Arroyo Grande boys water polo team played to its seeding Saturday night. As a result the Eagles are CIF Central Section Division 1 champions.

The top-seeded Eagles overcame a slow start and rode a big second quarter on offense and a steady defense throughout to beat No. 2 Clovis North 12-7 in the Division 1 championship game at Arroyo Grande Saturday evening.

"Defense has been our team's biggest strength all season," said Arroyo Grande's Zachary Whitfield after his team out-scored Clovis North 11-5 after the Broncos took a 2-1 lead into the second quarter. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

