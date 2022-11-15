The Arroyo Grande boys water polo team played to its seeding Saturday night. As a result the Eagles are CIF Central Section Division 1 champions.
The top-seeded Eagles overcame a slow start and rode a big second quarter on offense and a steady defense throughout to beat No. 2 Clovis North 12-7 in the Division 1 championship game at Arroyo Grande Saturday evening.
"Defense has been our team's biggest strength all season," said Arroyo Grande's Zachary Whitfield after his team out-scored Clovis North 11-5 after the Broncos took a 2-1 lead into the second quarter.
Arroyo Grande, which rolled to the Mountain League championship and will play in the regional tournament, is 26-6. The Broncos are 18-11. They won the Tri-River League championship.
The Eagles will host Atherton Sacred Heart Prep (21-6) in the first round Northern California Regional Playoffs Tuesday night. That game will be the second half of a doubleheader. The Arroyo Grande girls will go against Leland at 5 p.m. in the first game, in the first round of the Northern Cal regional.
"When these guys play the way they can, they're pretty tough to beat," Arroyo Grande coach Russell Peterson said after he, the rest of the Eagles coaching staff and the Arroyo Grande players took a celebratory dip in the pool shortly after the boys Division 1 title game ended Saturday night.
"They out-executed every team we played in the playoffs on offense and on defense. This is a tremendous group of young men. I'm very proud of them."
Whitfield and Lucas Anderson scored four goals apiece for Arroyo Grande. Jacob Timmer scored twice, and Carson Waldram and Jackson Capra tossed in a goal apiece. Eagles goalkeeper Aidan Fitzpatrick, with 12 saves, came up big for Arroyo Grande.
Roman Saroyan led the Broncos with a game high five goals. Kole Phillips and Nicholas Graves tallied a goal each for Clovis North.
The Eagles figured going in that Saroyan would be the biggest scoring threat for Clovis North, and he quickly proved them right. Saroyan scored twice in the first quarter, and the Broncos took a one-goal lead in the second.
Things turned soon after the second quarter started. The Eagles started taking more time off the shot clock, effectively working the ball down the right side then back to the middle.
An Anderson shot stuck in the top of the net underneath the top post for a 4-3 Eagles lead at the 3:03 mark of the second quarter, and Arroyo Grande stayed ahead.
The Eagles gave themselves insurance with three goals in the last 1:39 of the second quarter. Whitfield scored on a five-meter shot after a Broncos foul, Timmer scored from close in on a 6-on-5 play at the 1:01 mark then Waldram put the ball against the water for a high skip shot that went in 23 seconds before halftime for a 7-3 Arroyo Grande lead at the break.
"We rushed some things in the first quarter," said Anderson. "Once we just started taking our time, the offense clicked."
After the two early Saroyan goals, the Eagles shut off most everything the Broncos tried until Saroyan scored twice in the last two minutes. By that time, Arroyo Grande led 12-5 and had the title game salted away.
After the two Saroyan scores, Arroyo Grande defenders Morrison Steffora and Todd Logan kept effectively double-teaming Saroyan when the Broncos threw anything into the two-meter area, usually either forcing a turnover or someone other than Saroyan to shoot from farther out.
Saroyan took one shot, which Fitzpatrick stopped, in the second quarter.
"We knew that (Saroyan) was their best player on offense," said Steffora.
"We saw what we wanted to see (in the second quarter) - someone else (other than Saroyan) taking the shot," said Fitzpatrick.
"They fell into doing exactly what we wanted them to do."
With the deep middle for the Broncos effectively shut off and Timmer shutting down most everything Clovis North tried on the left side, the Eagles started turning the Broncos over more consistently in the second quarter.
Once that happened, "We were able to get into our transition game more, and our goalie (Fitzpatrick) is really good at throwing long passes to get our transition going." Fitzpatrick did that effectively Saturday night.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.