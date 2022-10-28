Mountain League champion Arroyo Grande has drawn the top seed for the CIF Central Section Division 1 Boys Water Polo Playoffs that will begin Nov. 5.

The Eagles will host No. 8 Fresno Bullard. Santa Ynez drew the No. 6 seed and will play at No. 3 Clovis. No. 7 San Luis Obispo will play at No. 2 Clovis North.

Boys and girls Division 1 playoff brackets consist of eight teams each. Boys and Girls Divisions 2 and 3 have fields of 16 teams. The Girls Division 1 playoffs will begin Nov. 3. The Boys Division 2 and 3 playoffs will start Nov. 2, and the Girls Division 2 and 3 Playoffs will begin Nov. 1.   

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

