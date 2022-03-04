Individual state wrestling championships are incredibly rare on the Central Coast.
Righetti's Luke Wilson won the most recent one in Santa Barbara County history, taking the 152-pound title in 2013.
Before that, Lompoc High's Kevin Scruggs and San Marcos' Rick Lambert both won in 1984.
According to the CIF State Wrestling record books, the only other Righetti wrestler to win a state championship was Ray Martinez, who took the 175-pound title in 1978.
Santa Maria High has never had a state titleist and neither has St. Joseph or Pioneer Valley. There's only been eight state titlists from Santa Barbara County since 1973, when the state tournament was first held.
San Luis Obispo County has had three titlists in the past 49 years: Arroyo Grande's Arturo Basulto (2002), San Luis Obispo's Scott Heaton (1976) and Morro Bay's Craig Troxler (1976).
In Santa Barbara County, Willard Grossi, of Lompoc, won the 127-pound title in 1973, Gary Fischer of Dos Pueblos won in 1976 and Cabrillo's Jim Filarski won the 191-pound championship in 1978, the same year Martinez won at 175 pounds for Righetti. Dos Pueblos's Mike Yamasaki then won at 119 pounds in 1982 before Scruggs and Lambert won in '84.
According to the state history books, no male county wrestler won a state title from 1984 until Wilson's championship in 2013.
Pioneer Valley's Courteney Tompkins won a girls state title in 2012, winning at 170 pounds. Tompkins was a three-time state medalist.
All that history makes what Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez did last week all the more impressive.
Both made the state finals in their respective weight classes, the first time Righetti, perhaps the top wrestling program in the area, had two finalists at the same state tournament in its history.
Mendez and Rodriguez are true warriors, embodying what it takes to be elite wrestlers. When they both showed up at last week's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table, they were battered and bruised from a brutal week of competition, Mendez with cuts across his face and Rodriguez still weary from a remarkable run to the state final as the seventh seed in the 145-pound division.
Of course long after they're done wrestling they'll carry their scars and cauliflower ears with them for the rest of their lives.
Elite wrestlers are, arguably, the most dedicated of any high school athletes, enduring cutting weight, rigorous conditioning and brutal competitions.
Mendez and Rodriguez both shrugged off their battle scars earlier this week.
"I feel pretty good, a little bit sore, a little beat up," Mendez said. "Now that I can eat, it feels good to be back to normal."
"I'm a little dinged up here and there," Rodriguez said. "A little sore, a little exhausted after a long week of wrestling."
Rodriguez won five straight matches over the first two days of the tournament to make the 145-pound final, scoring a major upset of second-seeded Noah Tolentino, an Oregon State commit, in the quarterfinals before knocking off Buchanan's Kyler Lake in the semifinals. Rodriguez lost to top seed Miguel Estrada in the final.
Mendez's run to the final was a bit more expected, as he was seeded second in the 113-pound division. Still, his run was dominant. Mendez scored falls in his first two matches, then scored a major decision victory in the round of 16. He won his quarterfinal match 7-1 and the semifinals 3-1 before falling to top seed Joey Cruz of Clovis North 8-3 in the final.
Both Mendez and Rodriguez competed in six matches over three days at what's considered the toughest state competition in the nation.
So what's next?
"We'll take a week or two off and let our bodies heal a little bit," Mendez said. "Then we'll hit up some national tournaments before college."
"For me, it was a long season," Rodriguez said. "I'm just focused on relaxing and enjoying my time off. Then we'll have some bigger competitions."
Rodriguez's run to a state final couldn't have come at a better time. Mendez has signed to wrestle at Cal Poly while Rodriguez is still deciding where he'll wrestle at the next level.
"I had a pretty good tournament and I had some coaches reach out," Rodriguez said. "So, looking forward, I do plan on wrestling at the Division I level and I'm just taking it one day at a time and enjoying the process."
Mendez and Rodriguez weren't the only two area finalists at the state tournament.
Nipomo's Austria Holland finished in eighth place at 111 pounds in the girls tournament. Holland won her first two matches decisively before falling in the quarterfinals to Nyla Valencia, who ended up finishing second. Holland then won her first consolation match before losing the next two to finish in eighth place, falling 2-1 to Kylee Golz and 7-4 to Karissa Turnwall, who she beat in the round of 16.