Nipomo High will host Arroyo Grande in a 17 Strong Fundraiser baseball game Saturday at 11 a.m.
There is a $10 entry fee as the Eagles face the Titans to kick off their 2022 baseball seasons.
17 Strong is a foundation started by Ryan Teixeira, a standout AGHS baseball player who died after multiple battles with cancer. The organization sends young adults who are too old to qualify for Make-A-Wish trips on 'victory trips.'
The funds raised will help support 17 Strong and the Lerma family to help with the costs of cancer treatment.
Nipomo High grad Jeff McNeil, an All-Star for the New York Mets, will be on hand for the event.