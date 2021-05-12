Eleven Arroyo Grande High School student-athletes participated in a ceremony to celebrate their college choices on Wednesday.

The Eagles have two seniors continuing their tennis careers after high school, three running track and cross country and another doing track, one more competing in diving, one participating in cheer, one women's volleyball player, a wrestler and another playing baseball.

The student-athletes congregated with their families in the Arroyo Grande High gymnasium for a brief ceremony during lunch. 

Peyton Dunkle is one of the two tennis players who celebrated their college signing Wednesday. Dunkle will join her older sister Delanie at Cal Poly to play tennis for the Mustangs. 

Madelyn Ferreros will play tennis at Sacramento State.

Jonathan Muñoz will do cross country and track at UC Davis. Elizabeth Dalebout will compete in both sports at Southern Virginia University, located in Buena Vista, Virginia, and Arabella Edler will do both sports at UC Santa Cruz. Lucas Dawes will run track at UC Riverside.

Arroyo Grande's Kylee Levin will participate in diving at Colorado State, Pueblo.

Miranda Moses will do cheer and stunt cheer at Concordia University in Irvine. 

Eagles volleyball standout Ella Hartford signed to play volleyball at William Jessup University in Rocklin. 

AJ Fragoso will wrestle at Dixie State, located in St. George, Utah. 

Baseball standout Carson Gomes signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan University located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

The Eagles had five athletes previously sign with schools who did not participate in Wednesday's festivities.

Kyle Snook is playing volleyball at Fontbonne University in St. Louis, Missouri. 

Justin Trimble, a power-hitting first baseman, signed to play baseball at UC Santa Barbara and teammate Drew Baskin will continue his baseball career at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. Baskin is a shortstop on the Eagles' baseball team.

Makai Lipson signed to play volleyball at Concordia and Makenna Wolfe will play beach volleyball at Florida State.

