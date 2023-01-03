A San Luis Obispo woman suffered major injuries Tuesday morning when the car she was driving plunged off Highway 101 and crashed into an oak tree, the California Highway Patrol’s Buellton Area Office reported.
The weather was cloudy and the pavement was wet about 7:10 a.m. as Aubriana Aguirre, 27, drove a 2013 Honda Civic northbound on the highway at an undetermined speed, a CHP spokesman said.
About 2 miles north of the Highway 154 interchange, she allowed the car to veer right, which caused it to plunge off the highway and smash broadside into a large oak tree.