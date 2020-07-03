San Luis Obispo County to close bars for July 4 weekend in response to expected crowds

Bars, pubs and breweries will be closed to the public over the Fourth of July weekend in San Luis Obispo County in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 among visitors and residents, the Public Health Department announced Friday.

Bars will be temporarily closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.

With neighboring Monterey and Santa Barbara counties opting to close beaches this weekend, San Luis Obispo County health officials said closing bars will help to limit spread among expected crowds of visitors during a typically busy holiday.

“SLO County is not the place to party this weekend. Bars specifically draw large crowds, and we have seen recent cases of COVID-19 likely transmitted within these establishments locally and throughout the state,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Public Health officer.

The county also announced that while beaches will remain open this weekend, increased patrols will be present to ensure code compliance at local businesses.

"In order to protect visitors and residents, the county, in partnership with beachside cities of Grover Beach, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach, as well as Port San Luis Harbor District and the Sheriff’s Office, will increase safety checks at retail and food establishments over the weekend," Shoresman said.

