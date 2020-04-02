You are the owner of this article.
San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s Smart911 system has coronavirus feature

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced a new feature for its Smart911 system that will improve dispatchers’ ability to assess an individual’s risk for coronavirus infection.

By signing up for Smart911, individuals can help first responders get key information about every person in a family who may need assistance, not only during the coronavirus outbreak but also during any emergency, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.

Last year, the Sheriff's Office began offering the free service that lets individuals create a Smart911 Safety Profile for their household at www.smart911.com or on the Smart911 App.

The profile can provide critical medical information for those who may be at higher risk of developing a COVID-19 illness, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says are older adults and those with a history of chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, respiratory conditions and compromised immune systems.

When an individual calls 911, their Smart911 Safety Profile is automatically displayed, allowing dispatchers to send emergency response teams to the right location with enhanced medical data, Cipolla said.

He said Smart911 is private and secure, only used for emergency responses and only made available to the 911 system during an emergency call.

To sign up, visit www.smart911.com or download the Smart911 app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley.

