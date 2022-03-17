San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department officials are puzzled by what they say is an anomaly in the usual pattern of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
But they say some of the discrepancy might be due to positive home test results that are not being reported to Public Health officials.
After each surge of infections begins to decline, a surge in deaths occurs later as those who have struggled with severe infections for weeks succumb to the disease, and then that surge declines, a SLO County spokeswoman said.
But while the county’s surge in cases and hospitalizations from the omicron variant has peaked and begun to decline, deaths are not following that trend and are continuing at high numbers.
“While we believe the decline in reported cases represents a true downward trend, these numbers do not represent all cases, as at-home testing has become more available,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County health officer.
On Wednesday, Borenstein said since the previous week, 147 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in SLO County, down from 207 one month ago, Borenstein said.
During that time, 10 more residents, ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s, had died from the disease, she said.
Nine residents were hospitalized for severe COVID-19, down from 67 at the peak of the surge in January.
But Borenstein noted case counts do not include at-home or rapid antigen tests, and hospital counts do not include those who have COVID-19 but are primarily receiving care for another condition.
For comparison, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso reported that as of March 13, the county had 13 new cases, down from the two-week average of 33, and only two people had died.
Do-Reynoso said 19 people were hospitalized, down from 150 people at the peak on Jan. 21.
“The virus is, unfortunately, still spreading at a higher level than any of us would like to see,” Borenstein said, adding that COVID-19 vaccine, testing and treatments are widely available throughout SLO County.
“This virus is not yet done with us, but we can now take actions to protect ourselves and keep it at bay,” she said.
Borenstein urged residents, especially those over age 65 and who have underlying health conditions, to get tested and report positive results immediately to their doctors, since treatment is most effective when started during the early days of an infection.