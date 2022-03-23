Nine more San Luis Obispo County residents have died from COVID-19 in the past week, even as hospitalizations from the virus continue to decline, the SLO County Public Health Department said Wednesday.
Hometowns for the nine who died were not provided, nor whether they had underlying health conditions, but their ages ranged from the 60s to the 90s, the department said.
Two residents were in the hospital for severe COVID-19 infections, the lowest number since July 2021 and down from 67 at the peak of the recent surge. The number does not include those who have COVID-19 but are primarily receiving care for another condition.
Since last week’s report, 237 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in SLO County, with the 14-day average holding steady at 27, the same as a week ago and down from 135 one month ago. Case counts do not include at-home or rapid antigen tests.
But state and local laboratories identified additional SLO County cases of the omicron variant’s BA.2 strain, which seems to spread more easily and is quickly becoming the dominant strain nationwide, a Public Health Department spokeswoman said. Officials estimate BA.2 now accounts for about 40% of COVID-19 cases in SLO County, similar to the rate seen across California.
“It is likely that BA.2 will become the dominant strain here in SLO County, but it is not yet clear if that will lead to a plateau or a surge in cases,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer.
“So far, while we have seen the proportion of BA.2 increase locally, we have not yet seen an associated increase in severe illness or hospitalizations,” she said.
For more information on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19; call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903; or call 805-781-5500 for direct assistance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.