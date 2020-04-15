San Luis Obispo County, Port San Luis close more areas, restrict use at others

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In response to the public’s failure to observe social distancing orders, both San Luis Obispo County and Port San Luis Harbor District officials have closed more recreation areas and restricted use in others.

Park visitors are not observing a safe 6 feet of physical distance from others that was instituted to limit the spread of COVID-19, said Nick Franco, County Parks director.

“While we would normally want people using our parks, we cannot allow visitors to use the parks in a way that jeopardizes the community’s health,” Franco said. “Your cooperation and respect for physical distancing will allow us to keep the remaining parks open in a limited capacity. Please be smart and think of your community’s safety before going to the park.”

In coordination with Port San Luis Harbor District, the county is closing Cave Landing Road and parking lot to vehicle access Thursday until further notice following reports of a recent large gathering that violated the emergency shelter-at-home order, he said.

The closure still will allow residents to hike to the beach on established trails if they can maintain 6 feet of distance from others, he said.

County Parks also has set vehicle limits until further notice at Lopez Lake and Santa Margarita Lake, Franco said.