San Luis Obispo County confirms COVID-19 death of person in their 30s

A San Luis Obispo County resident in their 30s has been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, marking the youngest death as a result of the illness in the county, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Friday.

According to department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman, the individual had underlying health conditions and died last week at a Santa Barbara County hospital. It is the county's 21st COVID-19 death.

“Our hearts are with the patient’s loved ones as we take this time to remember that COVID-19 can infect anyone at any age,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the county's health officer.

COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County have been the most prevalent within the 30-49 age group, with the next highest number of cases found among those between the ages of 18 and 29, according to county data.

The same trends are present in Santa Barbara County, with 2,929 cases confirmed thus far in the 30-49 age range and 2,091 confirmed among those between 18 and 29 years of age.

Thus far, 15 out of the 21 deaths in San Luis Obispo County have occurred among individuals 85 years old and above, with two also confirmed in the 50-64 range and three in the 65-84 range.

Unlike in San Luis Obispo County, deaths in Santa Barbara County are not broken down by age range on the county's COVID-19 website. The youngest deaths identified thus far was of an individual in their 40s in May, as reported directly by health officials.