San Joaquin Valley College announces new Santa Maria campus, acquires Santa Barbara Business College

San Joaquin Valley College has announced a new Santa Maria campus to be located on Plaza Drive in a space that will be shared with the recently-acquired Santa Barbara Business College.

This will be the 17th SJVC campus that has opened in California and the second on the Central Coast after the Atascadero campus opened in 2018.

The Santa Maria campus will offer various technical and industrial trade programs, and will be open to students in San Luis Obispo County as well as northern Santa Barbara County.

The opening of SJVC's new campus has coincided with the college's acquisition of SBBC, whose Santa Maria location at 303 Plaza Dr. will now be shared with SJVC. Students at both colleges will share existing facilities and classroom space at the site.

SBBC first announced their pending switch in ownership in September. Officials assured students and staff that SBBC would continue to operate as an independent college, and that students would not experience changes in classes or college functions as a result of the acquisition.