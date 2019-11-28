The Salvation Army and a team of volunteers served hundreds of Thanksgiving lunches on Thursday to Santa Marians who couldn’t afford a traditional holiday meal.
During the holiday, the Salvation Army offers all that come to its Cook Street office a classic holiday meal, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin pie.
The Thanksgiving meal is an annual tradition in Santa Maria, said Patricia Torres, a captain with the Salvation Army.
On Thursday, volunteers were prepared to serve around 800 people over the course of three hours. In addition, the Salvation Army partners with Meals on Wheels to serve dozens of families that were unable to make it to the organization’s dining room.
Donations of food or funds to provide the meal come from numerous individuals and organizations around the county, including Aera Energy and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
Torres said the annual event takes the work of over a 100 volunteers to pull off.
“Usually we serve people cafeteria-style but for Thanksgiving we want to be able to serve them at their table,” she said. “We want to make our clients feel like they’ve come home to a meal. So we have lots of volunteers.
“We have families that want to teach their kids about the importance of serving the less fortunate so we have 5-,6-,7-year-olds serving pie or handing out spoons or napkins,” she said. “It’s a really wonderful event.”