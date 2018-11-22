Many in the Santa Maria Valley don't have the means to celebrate on Thanksgiving Day, but the Salvation Army is there to step in and help.
Headed by a team of volunteers and Lts. Patricia and Juan Torres, the annual Thanksgiving lunch, hosted at the Salvation Army headquarters at 200 West Cook Street, brings community members of all backgrounds and ages together at the same table.
Just before doors opened at 11:30 a.m. to feed the long line of people, Juan Torres thanked the crowd of volunteers, all of whom gave up their holiday to serve.
Whenever there's a need to feed, a need to set a table, "we are a family, and we are home," Juan told the volunteers.
"They are human beings just like us," he said. "They need to be served also, and so we're here to serve them, and we also do it for God."
The tradition is embraced across the country by thousands of Salvation Army volunteers.
In the Santa Maria Valley, Patricia Torres said a large crowd was expected again this year — close to 800 people — and we have come prepared to serve every one of them. Last year the turnout was so large some had to be turned away, she said.
"This year we came prepared with 40 turkeys," said Torres. "We want to make sure we can serve each and every single person who walks through those doors today."
While much of the food comes from donations from local businesses, Torres expressed the couple's gratitude to Aera Energy, which donated $2,000 to the Salvation Army to add to their food budget to feed the public.
The couple said seeing the volunteers every year makes them feel grateful to live in an area like the Santa Maria Valley.
"My husband and I moved here from Los Angeles four years ago, and we immediately fell in love with the people from the Santa Maria Valley; everyone is so generous, and it really just speaks of the kind of people that live right here in our community," said Patricia Torres.
She added: "Every year we have more volunteers wanting to sign up and ask how they can help us -- from adults to youth."
"We want people to know that the Salvation Army will be here for the public all year round, not just the holidays," she continued. "Also for those who want to volunteer, even just an hour a day, or a few hours a week, makes such a big difference in someone's life."
Faith Davidson, 13, and her older sister Hope, 17, of Orcutt, decided to take advantage of their open schedule and volunteer for the first time at the Salvation Army headquarters on Thursday morning. The sisters said they'd be glad to do it again next year.
They usually go to their grandmother's house in Indio for Thanksgiving, but because their brother, who plays basketball at Righetti High School, had practice on Wednesday and Friday morning, the family decided to stay in town.
"I don't do much during the daytime, so I thought, might as well come here and give back to the community," said Faith. "I like helping people; it's just a really nice feeling."
Hope agreed: "I see today as just helping people in need, and I also feel good about it. I'll definitely come back to volunteer if I'll be in town next year."