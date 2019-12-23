Salvation Army provides Christmas toys to hundreds of North County families

Supported by dozens of volunteers, the Salvation Army held its annual toy distribution Saturday, helping hundreds of families who could not otherwise afford Christmas gifts for their children.
Around 450 families from the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys got to select three toys for each of their children during the annual event, which is part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
Patricia Torres, a captain with the Salvation Army in Santa Maria, said roughly 1,350 kids went home with gifts.
On Saturday, families that registered in advance were greeted by a volunteer "shopper" to help them pick out presents that had been arranged in the Salvation Army’s downtown building.
“We had volunteers from the community — kids from [Future Farmers of America], Girl Scouts,” she said. “The families come in and a volunteer helps them ‘shop’ for their gift.”
A large batch of toys donated by a group of contractors and apprentice electricians allowed the Salvation Army to provide each child with three toys this year, Torres said. In past years, the organization had distributed two toys per child.
Earlier this month, the Salvation Army received over $15,000 worth of toys from apprentices and contractors with NECA-IBEW Local 413, which represents union electricians on the Central Coast.
