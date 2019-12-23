You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Salvation Army provides Christmas toys to hundreds of North County families
top story

Salvation Army provides Christmas toys to hundreds of North County families

{{featured_button_text}}

Supported by dozens of volunteers, the Salvation Army held its annual toy distribution Saturday, helping hundreds of families who could not otherwise afford Christmas gifts for their children. 

Around 450 families from the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys got to select three toys for each of their children during the annual event, which is part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. 

Patricia Torres, a captain with the Salvation Army in Santa Maria, said roughly 1,350 kids went home with gifts.   

On Saturday, families that registered in advance were greeted by a volunteer "shopper" to help them pick out presents that had been arranged in the Salvation Army’s downtown building. 

“We had volunteers from the community — kids from [Future Farmers of America], Girl Scouts,” she said. “The families come in and a volunteer helps them ‘shop’ for their gift.” 

A large batch of toys donated by a group of contractors and apprentice electricians allowed the Salvation Army to provide each child with three toys this year, Torres said. In past years, the organization had distributed two toys per child. 

Earlier this month, the Salvation Army received over $15,000 worth of toys from apprentices and contractors with NECA-IBEW Local 413, which represents union electricians on the Central Coast.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News