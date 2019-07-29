The Salvation Army of Santa Maria is requesting food donations to replenish its stocks as pantry shelves are close to empty during one of the organization's busiest times of the year.
The organization, which aims to make sure no one in the community goes hungry, is facing a critical shortage as donations have slowed but the number of people seeking help remains high.
Each day, the Salvation Army feeds about 100 community members from across the Santa Maria Valley through its hot lunch program. In addition, the food pantry, provides 110 low-income families with stable grocery items each day.
“Just as fast as some of our donations are coming in, they’re going out,” said Patricia Torres, a lieutenant with the Salvation Army of Santa Maria.
Torres said donations to the Salvation Army usually slow in volume during the summer months.
“People are on vacation, they’re out of town so they really don't think about donating,” Torres said. “This year, especially, donations have been really low.”
The shortage comes at a time when the nonprofit is especially busy.
“During the summertime, we’re just as busy as the holidays because kids are out of school, mom and dad are back to work,” Torres said. “So we get more people asking for help.”
To ensure people in need are not turned away, organization officials are asking for help from community members, Torres said.
Donations of nonperishable food items — like peanut butter, pasta, canned tuna or chicken, cereal, powdered milk and canned vegetables or fruit — are the most useful.
Cash donations are also desired because it allows the nonprofit to purchase food in bulk, Torres said. “It’s the least expensive way of getting the most for our money.”
In addition to food, the Salvation Army will collect donations of school supplies for its “Stuff the Bus” drive on Saturday.
The supply drive will be held in the parking lot of Walmart, located at 2220 S. Bradley Road.
“We’ll have our truck there from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.,” Torres said. “We’ll be collecting any school supplies: binders, pencils, paper, erasers, all the basics.”
The drive, which will collect supplies for high school students, is one of several thousand similar events organized by Walmart and the Salvation Army around the country.
Donations of food and money can be dropped off at the Salvation Army of Santa Maria, located at 200 W. Cook St. Financial donations can also be made by texting HopeRings to 41-444 and using the zip code 93454 to ensure the funds stay local.
Those interested in volunteering during the “Stuff the Bus” drive should call Juan Torres with Salvation Army at 805-349-2421 or 323-243-5811.