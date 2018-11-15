The iconic red kettles of The Salvation Army once again will be seen in front of Santa Maria’s retail outlets as the local chapter of the organization kicks off its five-week holiday fundraising campaign Friday.
The annual campaign — which dates back to 1891 in San Francisco — has become the Salvation Army’s most recognized street campaign in which volunteers stand outside of businesses and ring bells to inspire passersby to place donations inside of the bright red kettles. In Santa Maria, volunteers for the organization have been raising money during the Red Kettle campaign for over 50 years, said Patricia Torres, a lieutenant with the Salvation Army in Santa Maria.
The organization, which aims to make sure no one in the community goes hungry, distributed 2,400 boxes of food and 3,500 items of clothing to families in need during the last year. In addition, 4,000 meals and snacks were served to individuals struggling with homelessness.
On Thursday, the local chapter held a luncheon to celebrate the kickoff of this year’s campaign. For the 2018 campaign, the goal is to raise $100,000, Torres said. “I know it doesn’t seem like a lot, but we have a budget of a little over $1 million,” she said. “So if we can raise 10 percent of that, it would be a major accomplishment for us.”
Starting Friday, volunteers — also called Christmas ambassadors — will begin ringing bells every single day until Dec. 24.
The money raised by the campaign helps to fund a number of local programs which assist needy families in the Santa Maria area, Torres said. The hot lunch program, which feeds around 100 people each day, and the food pantry, which serves around 90 families each day with stable grocery items, both rely on funding raised during the campaign. In addition, the organization offers 25 to 30 families each month assistance with rent and utility payments.
While the $100,000 goal was not reached during last year’s campaign, Torres said she believes that with additional volunteers, the goal can be reached this year. “That’s why we encourage as many people as possible to volunteer,” she said. “And you really don’t have to stay at a kettle for eight hours. You can do two hours. If you have a group, like your family, you can do two hours each. It’s doable to do a whole day.”
Mark Muller, assistant superintendent of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, said the Salvation Army played a large role in providing support for the area’s needy students.
“There are times when some of our people are looking for help and they will come to the school district because they know we care,” Muller said. “[Our family outreach advocate Margot Olivarria] is always able to find services for our families. Part of that service is the Salvation Army — when we need food or when we need financial assistance. Even when we need toys for kids, to make sure they grow up supported and loved. Salvation Army is part of that solution.”
For information about volunteering as a bell ringer, contact Melanie Sularz at melanie.sularz@usw.salvationarmy.org or 805-349-2421, ext. 204. To make a donation online, text HopeRings to 41-444 and use the ZIP code 93454 to ensure the funds stay local.