As the Salvation Army in Santa Maria moves into the final days of its main annual fundraising campaign — which involves the iconic red kettles — the organization is requesting more volunteers in order to reach its fundraising goal of $100,000.
The campaign, which runs from mid-November until Christmas Eve, accounts for around 10 percent of the organization’s annual funding, said Patricia Torres, a lieutenant in the Salvation Army.
The campaign dates back to 1891 in San Francisco and has become the Salvation Army’s most recognized street campaign in which volunteers stand outside of businesses and ring bells to inspire passersby to place donations inside of the bright red kettles. In Santa Maria, volunteers for the organization have been raising money during the kettle campaign for over 50 years.
“With the assistance [from the Red Kettle campaign], we’re able to do our hot lunch program, rental/utility assistance program and it helps with stocking the food pantry,” Torres said.
The organization, which aims to make sure no one in the community goes hungry, distributed 2,400 boxes of food and 3,500 items of clothing to families in need during the last year. In addition, 4,000 meals and snacks were served to individuals struggling with homelessness.
At any given moment from Monday to Saturday, the Salvation Army has up to eight bell ringers in various parts of Santa Maria, Torres said. “These next couple of weeks, we’re trying to get as many volunteers as we can. The more volunteers we have, the more we can raise.”
For this year’s campaign, the organization is hoping to raise $100,000 — a goal from which it fell short during the previous year. “Last year, we raised $93,000,” Torres said. “We didn’t quite hit our goal and because of that we had to close one day — that’s why we’re only open Monday through Thursday. So that $7,000 [shortfall] makes a huge difference.”
On Wednesday, Peter Polzer, who has served as a bell ringer in Santa Maria for five out of the past six years, stood outside of the U.S. Post Office on Battles Road with a red kettle. Polzer engaged in banter with passersby, wishing all of them a merry Christmas as they walked inside the post office. “If you can be friendly and be helpful, people will love you doing this and they’ll donate to the kettle,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get more volunteers. We could really use them.”
Polzer said his early memories of seeing Salvation Army bell ringers helped inspire to pick up a bell and kettle for himself. “I grew up in New York, and when I was a kid, we used to go down to Rockefeller Center where they have the big Christmas tree and ice skating, and you’d see the Salvation Army out there. My dad didn’t give to charitable organizations — the only one he would give to was the Salvation Army. So I always knew it was a good cause."
In addition, Polzer said his personal experience with the Salvation Army also motivated him to get involved with the campaign. “The Salvation Army helped me tremendously,” he said. “I was really down and out about five years ago and they helped me get back up on my feet. I’ve eaten many lunches there, especially in the past. Not so much anymore since I’m not in need of that anymore.”
After spending one holiday season as a bell ringer, Polzer said he knew he would continue in the following years. “How many things can you do in life where people make homemade Christmas cookies for you? There aren’t so many jobs where your customers — if you want to call them customers, for lack of a better term — will tell you what a great service you’re providing and how happy they are that you’re doing it.”
“It’s the one time of the year where — regardless of race, religion, creed, color, whether you're Christian or not doesn’t matter — the whole spirit of it is, ‘Peace on earth, goodwill toward men.’ That’s a pretty cool slogan to have.”
Those interested in volunteering as a bell ringer should call the Salvation Army at 805-349-2421 or 323-243-5811. To make a donation online, text HopeRings to 41-444 and use the zip code 93454 to ensure the funds stay local.