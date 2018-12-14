As part of its commitment to ensure no one goes hungry during the holidays, the Salvation Army distributed thousands of pounds of food to community members in Santa Maria on Friday during its annual Christmas food distribution event.
This year, bags of food were distributed to approximately 370 families and 90 seniors, said Juan Torres, a lieutenant with Salvation Army. Each recipient was given fresh fruit and vegetables, canned goods and a package of meat.
“They received spaghetti, rice, beans, macaroni and cheese, strawberries, corn tortillas, green beans, soda from Coca-Cola, broccoli, lettuce and carrots,” Torres said, adding that around 24,300 pounds worth of food was given away. “Next Saturday, we’ll do the toy distribution.”
In previous years, the Salvation Army distributed food and toys on the same day but decided to hold separate events this year. “The families receive a lot and sometimes it’s too much for them to carry out all the toys and all the food products,” Torres said. “So we decided to do them separate this year.”
The Salvation Army's Christmas toy distribution will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at the organization's Santa Maria office, 200 W. Cook St.
The Salvation Army, which feeds around 1,200 Santa Marians each month, is in the midst of its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign. The campaign runs from mid-November until Christmas Eve.