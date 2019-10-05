Salute to World War II veteran Oct 5, 2019 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Residents and veterans line up for a flag line Saturday at the Guadalupe VFW building for a memorial service for Bindo Grasso, a World War II veteran. Frank Cowan, Contributor Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended View All Promotions promotion spotlight What's your home style? promotion Research decades of articles the easy way! Print Ads Other HOMETOWN HEARING - Ad from 2019-10-01 Oct 1, 2019 Hometown Hearing 325 E Betteravia Rd Ste B-11, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-922-2884 Other MOBILE COMPUTER SERVICE - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 Mobile Computer Service P.o. Box 1944, Santa Maria, CA 93456 805-406-3474 Other CNPA Advertising Service - Ad from 2019-09-29 Sep 29, 2019 CNPA Advertising Service 2000 O St #120, Sacramento, CA 95811 916-288-6029 Website Other PLUS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT - Ad from 2019-10-04 Updated Oct 4, 2019 Plus Property Management Santa Maria 421 E Betteravia Rd Ste 102, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-928-4320 Website Ads Other MILT GUGGIA ENTERPRISES - Ad from 2019-10-01 Oct 1, 2019 Milt Guggia Enterprises P.o. Box 5459, Santa Maria, CA 93456 805-688-0699 Furniture FURNITURE DEPOT - Ad from 2019-09-29 Sep 29, 2019 Furniture Depot 222 W Main St, Santa Maria, CA 93458 805-928-6101 Website Other MILT GUGGIA ENTERPRISES - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 Milt Guggia Enterprises P.o. Box 5459, Santa Maria, CA 93456 805-688-0699 Office OCONNOR PEST CONTROL - Ad from 2019-10-02 Oct 2, 2019 MEDIA STRATEGIES LLC 5257 AUSTIN ROAD, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93111 805-680-2414 Transportation AUTO CLUB TRAVEL AGENCY - Ad from 2019-10-02 Oct 2, 2019 Auto Club Travel Agency 2033b S Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-922-5731 Service GAVIN"S BOOKS - Ad from 2019-10-04 Oct 4, 2019 The Bookworm 230 E Betteravia Rd Ste K, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-937-8015 More Latest Local Offers Community Partners in Caring Are you looking for a new volunteer opportunity? Living Landscapes Contact Living Landscapes Today! Fusion Colors Auto Body Repair Free Estimates from Fusion Colors