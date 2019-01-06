Salud Carbajal, who was re-elected as the Central Coast's 24th District representative in November, was sworn in Thursday to the 116th Congress.
On Friday, he said he's excited to introduce and re-introduce legislation in the new term that he believes will benefit the Central Coast and the rest of the country, and expressed his gratitude to voters "for their trust and confidence in me to continue representing them in the 116th Congress."
Voters sent Carbajal back to Washington D.C. for a second term, defeating Republican challenger Justin Fareed.
Carbajal also expressed excitement about being a part of the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives this time around, "which wasn't the case before," when the GOP controlled both the Senate and House of Representatives.
With a system of checks and balances now in place, "I look forward to addressing many challenges that face the Central Coast and our country," said Carbajal, including climate change, job creation, affordable healthcare, securing funding for disasters and protecting DACA students.
Carbajal said he'll also concentrate on addressing the drought that has been plaguing California, and plans to re-introduce legislation that sought funding for local jurisdictions to help expand water security in the region.
Some of Carbajal's bills that failed last term that he plans to reintroduce include the Water Infrastructure Resiliency and Sustainability Act, and the California Clean Coast Act, which sought to bar oil drilling off the region's coast.
With the Democrats now in the House majority, Carbajal is confident many of his bills will move forward in the new term.
"I'm also going to be re-introducing my legislation that incentivizes businesses to invest in renewable energy so that we could address climate change in our district while creating jobs for people that will be displaced by the impending closure of the PG&E power plant," said Carbajal.
Carbajal also pledged to continue working to lower the costs of prescription drugs and support the terms of the Affordable Care Act including protection for those with pre-existing illnesses.
Other issues Carbajal plans to address include protections for DACA students and comprehensive immigration reform -- a campaign promise during his re-election bid.
Carbajal further noted that he plans to follow through on his promises to address the significant farmworker labor shortage on the Central Coast by fighting to pass legislation for comprehensive immigration reform.
"We need protections in place for all those farmworkers so they can come out of their shadows and continue to contribute to our economy," said Carbajal.
Carbajal pointed to two young children who died in U.S. Border Patrol custody last month as an example of the importance of comprehensive immigration reform.
"The system failed them," said Carbajal. "We have to implement procedures to stop this, and provide oversight to further assess what went wrong in these two [deaths.]"
On Monday, Carbajal plans to travel to New Mexico to learn first-hand what transpired.
Carbajal said that he voted for Nancy Pelosi to be House Speaker because he believed "she was the most qualified," and accomplished so much during her time as both House Minority Leader and House Majority Leader from 2007-2011.
"I think she's a phenomenal leader and someone that's going to continue to do great things for our nation and our state," said Carbajal.
Carbajal expressed his enthusiasm over working with "such a diverse group" of lawmakers including women and people of color in the House for the new term, "as it will not only bring in new ideas," but reflect the country's demographic as a whole.
"I think [the diversity] makes for better decision making, and is inclusive of all people which will make the House of Representatives that much stronger," said Carbajal.
The House hasn't wasted any time since being sworn in Thursday. On Friday, members introduced HR 1, a new piece of legislation called the "For the People Act." The package aims to reform election campaign finances, bolster voter rights, strengthen ethics and require that presidential candidates release a decade of tax returns.
"We need this because our job is to provide oversight into corruption, and the Democratic majority will exercise its responsibility to ensure investigations move forward on issues regarding corruption and financial interests the current president has," said Carbajal.
He continued: "The American people will now see a transparent agenda and order -- they'll be able to have more answers to their questions and better understand what goes on in D.C."
Carbajal wouldn't say who he'd back as a presidential candidate, but named former Vice President Joe Biden, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as possibilities.
"There's just so many wonderful people, and I continue to look at all of their work," said Carbajal.
"I've always said, since I ran for Congress the first time, and again in the last campaign that I'm fully committed to finding bipartisan opportunities to work together across the aisle on so many issues and challenges in our country," said Carbajal. "I'm going to keep doing my job as a representative, listen to my constituents and effectively represent the Central Coast in Washington."