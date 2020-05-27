Salons, barbershops begin to reopen to eager Santa Barbara County residents

For Kristi Nickason, owner of Pink Blossom Salon in Santa Maria, accommodating social distancing will require them to limit the number of clients they can have once they open June 9.

"We have four double-sided stations, which makes eight stations. It's 6 feet apart with one station in between," Nickason said.

She added that in order to prevent gatherings, the salon will stop using its break room for employees and will remove the coffee station and waiting room space for clients.

In order to help clients feel comfortable coming into the salon, Nickason said cleaned tools will be provided for each individual client and kept in a sealed bag until their appointment.

"It will make our clients comfortable," she said. "Some of them are just tiptoeing into the water of even going into the salon, so that would be something to give them some peace of mind."

Trained to sanitize

Nickason highlighted the fact that hair stylists and cosmetologists are trained in sanitation when in school, and that gives her confidence salons will be able to meet the safety requirements mandated by the county.