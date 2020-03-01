Sales tax increase? Lompoc voters to decide fate of Measure I in Tuesday primary

Tuesday’s primary election will carry added significance for the city of Lompoc, which has placed a measure on the ballot that could have a substantial impact on the direction of the city’s future.
Measure I2020 will ask Lompoc voters whether or not to raise the city’s sales tax rate by 1%, from 7.75% to 8.75%, over the next 15 years. City leaders placed the measure on the ballot in an effort to generate revenue amid a declining general fund and a sizable — around $90 million — tab owed to CalPERS, the state’s public employee pension system.
The ballot measure would need a simple majority of support from voters — 50% plus 1 — to pass. If it succeeds, city staff estimates that it would bring in an additional $4.8 million per year to the city’s general fund.
Although the CalPERS obligation is a primary reason for the creation of Measure I, city officials have stated in presentations and educational materials that the sales tax increase is needed to at least maintain the current level of city services and stave off further cutbacks.
A brochure that was mailed by the city to residents in January noted that cuts would become unavoidable if Measure I fails.
“Due to increasing costs outside of the city’s control, the city would need to make these additional reductions to services, which include community and recreational services, park facility upkeep, police and firefighter services, and street repairs,” read a portion of the brochure’s frequently asked questions section. “Currently, there are no other funding sources available to maintain these services.”
The full text of the ballot measure reads:
“To maintain and improve public services, including neighborhood police patrols, firefighter staffing, gang enforcement, crime and vandalism prevention, street improvements, community and recreational services, park upgrades, reduction of long-term liabilities (which includes a potential savings of $21 million in interest payments), and other general city services, shall the measure establishing an additional maximum 1% sales tax, ending in 15 years, and estimated to generate $4,800,000 annually, be adopted?”
Voters will be asked to answer either “yes” if they support it or “no” if they don’t.
You have free articles remaining.
If Measure I passes, it would lead to the increased sales tax on most purchased goods, not services. It won’t affect property taxes and would also not apply to prescription medication or nonprepared food purchased as groceries.
While some residents have spoken out against the measure, reasoning that a tax shouldn’t be imposed to pay off the pensions of past employees, city leaders have countered that argument by noting that the CalPERS obligation will have to be paid regardless. It’s the other city services — including the public safety departments — that will suffer if Measure I is voted down, they have said.
“My fear is if it fails, the cuts get really deep and a lot of people get hurt,” Mayor Jenelle Osborne said in January.
The Lompoc City Council reviewed millions of dollars’ worth of needs identified by the police and fire departments at its Feb. 18 meeting, and members of the council at that meeting expressed a desire to use that list of needs when the governing body decides what to do with the additional funding if Measure I were to pass.
Some critics of the ballot measure also have raised concerns about the new tax money going directly into the general fund, where it can be used however city leaders deem necessary, rather than being allocated for only the public safety departments.
City leaders have responded to that point by frequently noting that 80% of the city’s general fund supports public safety, so they see Measure I as a way to boost those departments.
Among the organizations that have publicly endorsed the measure are the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce and the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club.
Currently, Lompoc’s sales tax rate of 7.75% is among the lowest in Santa Barbara County. Santa Maria and Santa Barbara both have rates of 8.75%, and Carpinteria has the county’s highest rate at 9%.
For information on polling places, or to view a sample ballot, visit www.sbcvote.com/SampleballotandpollplaceLookup/.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.