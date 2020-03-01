Sales tax increase? Lompoc voters to decide fate of Measure I in Tuesday primary

While some residents have spoken out against the measure, reasoning that a tax shouldn’t be imposed to pay off the pensions of past employees, city leaders have countered that argument by noting that the CalPERS obligation will have to be paid regardless. It’s the other city services — including the public safety departments — that will suffer if Measure I is voted down, they have said.

“My fear is if it fails, the cuts get really deep and a lot of people get hurt,” Mayor Jenelle Osborne said in January.

The Lompoc City Council reviewed millions of dollars’ worth of needs identified by the police and fire departments at its Feb. 18 meeting, and members of the council at that meeting expressed a desire to use that list of needs when the governing body decides what to do with the additional funding if Measure I were to pass.