Sale of safe-and-sane fireworks to begin June 28 in Lompoc

The city will have “zero tolerance” for illegal fireworks, according to a statement from the city.

“Lompoc fire and police departments are enforcing laws concerning fireworks, and violators will be cited and fined if witnessed by an officer,” read a portion of the statement.

The statement went on to note that the city will make “every effort to respond to the current excessive activity,” and asked that community members “be respectful of the impacts fireworks can have on our veterans, pet owners, and anyone that may be affected by loud noises or lights.”

Among the city’s regulations: Minors are not allowed to light fireworks or possess them without an adult present; fireworks may not be discharged on or over another person’s property; and safe-and-sane fireworks may not be ignited or discharged within 10 feet of a residence, 500 feet of a fireworks sales booth, or in a public area.

“The discharge of illegal fireworks from private property … could result in an administrative citation, carrying a minimum $1,500 fine for the first offense,” read the city’s statement. “Any bodily injury or property damage caused by fireworks, or expense from fighting a fire that results from fireworks will be the responsibility of the person who caused the injury, damage, or fire.”