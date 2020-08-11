Salazar joins volunteer Cottage Health board

Ginger Salazar, who was born and raised in Lompoc, has joined the Cottage Health volunteer board of directors, a Cottage spokeswoman said.
Salazar, who leads branding at Kate Farms, has spent the last decade working to improve health and opportunities for Santa Barbara County residents, the spokeswoman said.
She served as co-chair of the committee to create and fund the recently completed Lompoc Community Track & Field.
Salazar is also a member of the Santa Barbara Foundation and Towbes Foundation boards and previously served on the boards of Prevent Child Abuse America, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.
She began her career in brand management and marketing for Procter & Gamble, then co-founded Imagitas Inc., a direct marketing company that formed public-private partnerships with government.
Imagitas received the White House Hammer Award from former Vice President Al Gore and was recognized by the U.S. Congress for improvements in government work cost and efficiency.
Salazar earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University, where she is co-chair for the LEAD Council.
Members of the Cottage Health board of directors serve without compensation to guide the not-for-profit Cottage hospitals.
