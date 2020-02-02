Safe Haven program offers care for Santa Barbara County domestic violence victims’ pets

For the first time in Santa Barbara County, victims of domestic violence have a safe place to take their pets as they seek shelter from abusive partners.

On Saturday, C.A.R.E.4Paws, Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County, area animal shelters and pet service providers launched Safe Haven, a new program designed to provide a temporary, anonymous refuge for the pets of those fleeing domestic violence.

Abuse victims can now leave with their pets to enter emergency shelters managed by Domestic Violence Solutions, and confidential foster care or boarding for the animals will be arranged by C.A.R.E.4Paws, said Isabelle Gullo, co-founder and executive director.

Once the survivor is safe and in a stable environment, pets and owners are reunited, Gullo said.

Partner agencies involved with logistics include Advanced Veterinary Specialists and ASAP, the Animal Shelter Assistance Program. Additional partner agencies are DAWG, the Dog Adoption Welfare Group, and the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, which are in the process of merging.

Organizations involved in preventing and assisting victims of domestic violence say the Safe Haven program fills a critical need.