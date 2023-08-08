One of the most widely produced aircraft in the world is parked at the Santa Maria Airport.

The Russian-built MIG 21 has been secured by a local benefactor from Dave Baskett, founder of International Emergency Services on Skyway Drive.

The new owner plans to have the supersonic jet fighter and interceptor aircraft on display for fundraisers and at the Santa Maria Airfest in October.

