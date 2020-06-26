Russell Park to undergo makeover with plans for new playground, walking paths

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Kids play at Russell Park, located at 1000 W. Church St. in Santa Maria, in November 2017. The park will be the focus of a major rehabilitation project this summer.
Len Wood, Staff
Santa Maria's Russell Park will be the focus of a rehabilitation project this summer, with plans to establish a new playground along with facilities including new restrooms and walking paths.
Development of the nearly 2-acre park is expected to be completed in the fall and, also, will involve upgrades to the landscaping, hardscape and electrical systems.
The project will be funded with $625,142 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant, as well as $232,414 from the state's Housing-Related Parks Program, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"Improvements to Russell Park are necessary to modernize facilities in the park and revitalize the surrounding neighborhood with a destination for all residents to enjoy," van de Kamp said.
Russell Park is located at 1000 W. Church St.
Adam Park, 600 W. Enos Drive
The City's second largest park at 29 acres provides lots of activities for all ages. Ten acres of soccer fields are used by hundreds of kids weekly, while lighted tennis courts can help with a family fitness program.
Contributed photo
Armstrong Park
Armstrong Park, 1000 East Chapel Street. Close to the heart of downtown Santa Maria, this two-acre open turf area is perfect for a neighborhood get-together. There are two barbecue and picnic areas with tables and a small gazebo along a walking path. Armstrong Park also has a large playground with benches and a restroom is available on-site.
Contributed photo
Atkinson Park
Atkinson Park, 1000 N. Railroad. At over six acres, this popular park offers some of the City’s best amenities including lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, and a premier soccer field to name a few. Atkinson Park is also home to one of Santa Maria’s largest playgrounds. A community hall is available for rental for your next community event. This park has a public restroom available and two barbecue pits with tables, benches, and a shade cover.
Contributed photo
Buena Vista Park
Buena Vista Park, 800 South Pine Street. This centrally located four-acre park is one of the first parks built by City forefathers almost 100 years ago. This park offers a playground, barbecue pits, picnic tables, and basketball courts.
Contributed photo
Fletcher Park
Fletcher Park, 2200 S. College Drive. This three-acre park offers a playground, grass area, drinking fountain, a covered picnic area with barbecue pit, basketball court and an additional barbecue pit with a picnic seating area and is perfect for small parties or family picnics. This park also features a decomposed granite pathway that encompasses the park, perfect for afternoon walks. Nearby, you will find a skate park with ramps and a rock climbing apparatus. Restrooms are available on-site.
Contributed photo
Grogan Park
Grogan Park, 1155 West Rancho Verde. This six-acre neighborhood park includes a multi-purpose room, playground, and a barbecue picnic area. The open turf area is ideal for a family touch football game, soccer game, or just relaxing. A walking path that circles the park is popular with the public. Restrooms are available on-site.
Contributed photo
Jim May Park
Jim May Park, 809 Stanford Drive. The spacious turf and a beautiful large lake, which is full of wildlife and encircled by a walking path, are only a few of the reasons to visit Jim May Park. The park also includes a barbecue pit and a, large playground. Enjoy the view from the overlooking pier or have a picnic in the covered picnic area. Restrooms are available on-site.
Contributed photo
Joe White Park
Joe White Park, 500 S. Palisade Drive. The two acres at Joe White Park include a playground, basketball court, gazebo, small barbecue picnic areas, many trees,and an enjoyable place for a lunch break or an afternoon with the kids.
Contributed photo
Los Flores Ranch Park
Los Flores Ranch Park, 6271 Dominion Road. The 1,774-acre open space park is comprised of rolling hills and eight miles of trails. Vast recreation, environmental education, and volunteer opportunities are available. Highlights of the Los Flores Ranch Park include group tours, wildlife viewing, hiking, horseback riding, and a Visitor’s Center.
Contributed photo
Maramonte Park
Maramonte Park, 620 E. Sunrise Drive. This nine-acre park has a multi-purpose room, softball field, lighted tennis courts, horseshoe pits, basketball courts, large playground, and a picnic area with barbecue pit, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Restrooms are available on-site.
Contributed photo
North Preisker Ranch Park
North Preisker Ranch Park, 801 W. Boxcar (corner of Hidden Pines and Railroad Avenue). The park features a pergola large enough to house two individual picnic areas, a children's play area with a railroad theme, grass area, and tennis and basketball courts that are shared with Tommy Kunst Junior High School (The general public has access to these courts when school is not in session). Restrooms are available on-site.
Contributed photo
Perlman Park
Perlman Park, 100 N. Broadway. The 3.5-acre park meanders through multi-family dwellings and high-rise senior living complex. A playground is there for our young citizens' enjoyment. A gazebo and waterfall feature a rose garden and native plant display will please the eye while you enjoy an afternoon in the park. Perlman Park has a restroom on site.
Contributed photo
Preisker Park
Preisker Park, 330 Hidden Pines Way. Located at the northern end of town is Santa Maria's largest park at nearly 40 acres. This park, popular with morning walkers because of its perimeter walk, has all the elements for leisure activities. The old style gazebo/bandstand is ideal for relaxing summer concerts in the park, or a small wedding ceremony. More than 100 different tree species can be seen at the park site. Amenities include two playgrounds, seven reservable group picnic areas, five barbecue picnic areas available on a first-come, first-served basis, restrooms, a large open grass area for a leisurely game of soccer or touch football, horseshoe pits, and a popular 18-hole disc golf course. A pond and creek adds interest to those visiting the park.
Contributed photo
Rice Park
Rice Park, 700 E. Sunset. This three-acre neighborhood park includes a playground for the kids, a softball field, portable restroom, and numerous picnic areas are available for your use on a first-come, first-served basis. There is even a beautiful redwood grove located at the park. Rice Park is shared with Rice School.
Contributed photo
Rodenberger Park
Rodenberger Park, 2725 Santa Barbara Street. This five-acre park provides visitors with a large covered picnic barbecue area, with a children's playground located just a few steps away. A softball field and fitness course is also available for family fun and exercise
Contributed photo
Rotary Centennial Park and Robin Ventura Tee Ball Field
Rotary Centennial Park and Robin Ventura Tee Ball Field, 2625 South College Drive. The award-winning Rotary Centennial Park and the adjacent Robin Ventura Tee Ball Field, named after the Baseball All-Star, are a joint effort of the City of Santa Maria and the three local Rotary Clubs. The popular park is a way to celebrate both the 100-year anniversaries of the City’s incorporation and the founding of Rotary International, in 1905. The park features a 10-station exercise trail system, basketball court, beautiful park clock, flagpoles, drinking fountain, play apparatus, tot lot, and a large open grass area for leisure soccer or a touch football game; as well as numerous benches and tables throughout the park. A covered picnic area of 30 tables with a large barbecue pit is available for rental. Restrooms are available on-site.
Contributed photo
Russell Park
Russell Park, 1000 West Church Street. With almost two-acres and numerous barbecue pits and picnic tables, Russell Park is perfect for a Santa Maria Style BBQ, and the playground is ideal for the enjoyment of family and friends. Russell Park has a portable restroom available.
Contributed photo
Sierra Vista Park
Sierra Vista Park, 809 Panther Drive. This five-acre park is home to Kon Field, the City's newest baseball diamond. The park includes Edwards Community Center, a reservable multi-purpose room adjacent to a catering kitchen ideal for small parties, meetings or other activities. A gymnasium with volleyball and basketball courts and bleacher seating is open for sport activities or is reservable for general practices.
Contributed photo
Simas Park
Simas Park, 600 South McClelland Street. Simas Park is a multi-park site. A lawn bowling green, basketball court, Elks Baseball Field ,and a little league baseball field and a softball field that provide plenty of summer activity for softball or Tee Ball games. The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is a favorite with Santa Marians and visitors alike. Sharing the site is one of the Central Coast's premier youth centers, the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center. All of this is in walking distance from the Santa Maria Civic Center, Library, and the Town Center Mall. Restroom is available on-site.
Contributed photo
Tunnell Park
Tunnell Park, 1100 North Palisade Drive. The nearly six acres of turf and mature redwood trees make Tunnell Park a beautiful site. This is a shared location with Tunnell School, complete with a little league baseball field and softball field, playground and shelter barbecue picnic areas.
Contributed photo
Veterans' Memorial Park
Veterans' Memorial Park, 313 West Tunnell Street. This historic two-acre park is adjacent to Santa Maria's premier indoor event venue, the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center. Several plaques and monuments pay homage to those that have fought for our country's freedom in past wars, while the playground offers future leaders challenging play time to help develop their young minds. A restroom is available across the street at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center. Barbecue picnic areas are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Contributed photo
Westgate Park
Westgate Park, 1800 South Westgate Road. The seven-acre park offers visitors a large playground, and abundant open space perfect for a game of soccer, flag football, flying a kite, and much more. It is also the site of Liberty Elementary School. Restroom and barbecue picnic areas are available on-site.
Contributed photo
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.