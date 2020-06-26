Russell Park to undergo makeover with plans for new playground, walking paths

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Santa Maria's Russell Park will be the focus of a rehabilitation project this summer, with plans to establish a new playground along with facilities including new restrooms and walking paths.

Development of the nearly 2-acre park is expected to be completed in the fall and, also, will involve upgrades to the landscaping, hardscape and electrical systems.

The project will be funded with $625,142 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant, as well as $232,414 from the state's Housing-Related Parks Program, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

"Improvements to Russell Park are necessary to modernize facilities in the park and revitalize the surrounding neighborhood with a destination for all residents to enjoy," van de Kamp said.

Russell Park is located at 1000 W. Church St.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

