Russell Park to undergo makeover with plans for new playground, walking paths
Russell Park to undergo makeover with plans for new playground, walking paths

110917 SM block grants 01.jpg
Kids play at Russell Park, located at 1000 W. Church St. in Santa Maria, in November 2017. The park will be the focus of a major rehabilitation project this summer. 

 Len Wood, Staff

Santa Maria's Russell Park will be the focus of a rehabilitation project this summer, with plans to establish a new playground along with facilities including new restrooms and walking paths. 

Development of the nearly 2-acre park is expected to be completed in the fall and, also, will involve upgrades to the landscaping, hardscape and electrical systems. 

The project will be funded with $625,142 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant, as well as $232,414 from the state's Housing-Related Parks Program, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

"Improvements to Russell Park are necessary to modernize facilities in the park and revitalize the surrounding neighborhood with a destination for all residents to enjoy," van de Kamp said. 

Russell Park is located at 1000 W. Church St.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

