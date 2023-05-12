Route One Farmers Market mobile truck now is accepting EBT payments for purchase of fresh produce, in addition to offering a 50% discount to all shoppers who use EBT.
“We’re so pleased to announce that the Mobile Market can now accept SNAP or Cal Fresh EBT benefits on all of its stops in the Lompoc Valley,” said Shelby Wild Brown, founder/executive director of Route One. “Launching our EBT program on the Mobile Farmers Market has been a goal from our beginning."
The Mobile Farmers Market makes weekly stops at Lompoc Health Clinic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Mission Hills Shopping Center and during Food Truck Friday.