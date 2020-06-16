Route One Farmers Market joins 'Market Match' program, boosting shoppers' buying power

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Route One Farmers Market, which is held weekly in Vandenberg Village, is now participating in California Market Match, a program that aims to boost low-income shoppers’ buying power.

Shelby Wild, the director of the market, said that Route One became eligible for the program April 30 and she introduced it June 14. It will remain in place going forward at the market, which is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in the parking lot of the Vandenberg Village Community Services District building, 3745 Constellation Road.

“Offering Market Match to our community has been a goal since the inception of Route One Farmers Market, and we are thrilled to … bring this great incentive to the Lompoc Valley,” Wild said.

The Market Match program doubles benefits, up to $10, for low-income shoppers on certain purchases. For example, an eligible shopper who spends $10 of his or her allotted state benefits for food will be given an additional $10 in market tokens/vouchers to spend on fresh produce and nuts.

California Market Match was founded in 2009 by a nonprofit program of the Public Health Institute, Roots of Change. In the years since, Market Match’s primary funder has been the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

For more information on the Route One Farmers Market, email Wild at info@routeonefarmersmarket.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/route1farmersmarket/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.