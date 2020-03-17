Roundup: Santa Barbara, SLO counties limit food facility services; SLO county identifies 3 new cases

County Public Health Department advises closures, reduced service for food facilities to limit coronavirus spread
In order to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has advised all bars, nightclubs, wineries, breweries and pubs to close immediately.
Health officials also are advising that facilities with on-site dining transition to pick-up and delivery services only.
The Public Health Department is following guidance issued Tuesday by state public health officials to discourage gatherings at alcohol and food facilities that could allow community transmission of the coronavirus.
At this time, grocery stores, markets and other food distribution locations such as the local Santa Barbara County Foodbank have not been advised to close.
However, social distancing is encouraged among employees and customers at those locations.
SLO County confirms three new coronavirus cases, instructs food facilities to limit services
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed three new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases up to six.
County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said the county expected the results and that numbers are expected to keep rising as more cases are confirmed throughout the state.
The county is encouraging social distancing among members of the public to prevent the spread of the virus, and has instructed all bars, wineries, breweries and pubs to close immediately and restaurants to cancel on-site dining and transition to pick-up and delivery services only.
The county instruction regarding bars and restaurants follows guidance from the state Department of Public Health aimed at preventing the spread of the virus by closing facilities that allow for nonessential gatherings.
On Monday, the county issued a directive prohibiting the sale of alcohol at onsite alcohol-serving establishments until 12:01 p.m. March 18 to limit public gatherings related to St. Patrick's Day.
Grocery stores and markets are advised to maintain normal operations while encouraging social distancing among employees and customers.
Booths at farmers markets should be spaced out to allow social distancing among customers, county officials said.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services modifies services, operations to limit public gatherings
Santa Barbara County Animal Services released new operation guidelines Monday for shelters, animal control services and Animal Services volunteers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In-person services at shelter locations, including adoptions, shelter intakes and returning animals to owners, are temporarily limited effective immediately.
However, all shelter locations will remain open by phone and appointment, and those interested in adopting can schedule appointments to interact with specific animals by calling Santa Barbara, Lompoc or Santa Maria locations.
Adoptable animals through County Animal Services can be viewed online at PetHarbor.com before calling individual shelters.
In addition, Animal Services personnel will make efforts to return animals to their owners in the field rather than impounding them, and owner-surrender intakes will be on an emergency basis only.
Animal Control will only respond to priority calls, following recommendations from the National Animal Care and Control Association.
Priority calls include law enforcement assistance, injured or sick stray animals, cruelty and neglect complaints, bites and complaints of dangerous or aggressive dogs.
Current volunteers who remain healthy and able are encouraged to contact Community Outreach Coordinator Michelle Maltun at 805-345-5741.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.