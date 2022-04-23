Rotary Santa Maria South completed a two-session informational program on human trafficking in Santa Maria Valley with presentations April 18 by social worker April Wilson of Dignity Health and Casa of Hope Executive Director Ellen Torres.
The initial program, held April 4, featured presentations by Mathew Silver, a detective with the Special Victims Unit of the Santa Maria Police Department and by Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Jordan Lockey.
Thanks to a partnership with Shred2You principals Petra and Omar Hernandez, who donated to Rotary three days of complimentary shredding plus a 70-inch television raffle prize in celebration of the company’s 10th anniversary, Rotary Santa Maria South was able to raise over $4,000 to present to Casa of Hope, the only halfway house for female trafficking survivors in the Santa Maria area.
A check for $4,143 was presented to Torres as Casa of Hope executive director to allay housing and program costs of the home.