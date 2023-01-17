A human trafficking forum hosted by local Rotary clubs aims to raise awareness about the issue with all proceeds supporting awareness and education, resources for victims, and prevention efforts among those accepting the call to action.

The forum is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway. Registration is $25 per person. Registration link is https://tinyurl.com/knowtraffic 

Program highlights include panel discussions, personal stories and conclude with a call to action for the community to join forces in educating and responding. A Rotary welcome will be led by Lisa Long, current member of Rotary Santa Maria South, Rotary Past President and Past Assistant District Governor.

