From left: Solvang Rotarians Allan Jones and Linda Johansen pose with Ann Foxworthy Lewellen, Theaterfest board vice chair and Capital Campaign chair; and Solvang Rotarian Ellen Albertoni (back); Rick Weber, Solvang Rotary president, center; Carol Anders, Theaterfest board member and Solvang Rotarian; and Scott Coe, Theaterfest executive director.

 Contributed

A $5,000 grant was recently gifted to Solvang Theaterfest as part of a collaborative fundraising event held with Rotary Club of Solvang that brought comedian Brian Regan to perform live on the theater stage in September.

Allan Jones, who served as the event chair for Rotary Club of Solvang, credits the support of local business sponsors and fans from all over the Central Coast for a successful evening that exceeded initial fundraising goals.

“Thanks so much to the Theaterfest staff and board of directors who green-lighted this first ever comedy show at the theater,” he said. “It was a pleasure to work in tandem with Theaterfest to bring such a quality performance to the Santa Ynez Valley."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

