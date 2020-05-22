Rotary Club of Santa Maria Noontime donates $35,700 to local nonprofits

The Rotary Club of Santa Maria Noontime donated $35,700 to local nonprofit organizations to support their work from donations raised at the Rotary club’s annual Sips and Sombreros FUN Raiser.

The grant funds were distributed to:

  • Allan Hancock College Hancock Promise “First Year Fund” which targets high school students in the college’s district .
  • Orcutt Academy Spartatronics FIRST (For inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition targeting 42 students from Orcutt and Santa Maria
  • Judeo-Christian observation of National Day of Prayer in Santa Maria
  • Camp Fire Central Coast of California landscaping project for the backyard garden restoration at Buena Vista Park in Santa Maria
  • Santa Maria Blessings in a Backpack which feeds children at most risk for food insecurity in Santa Maria and Lompoc
  • Angel Tree Camp which provides children whose parents are incarcerated a great outdoor experience based upon a platform of teaching six pillars of character
  • Friends of Orcutt Library which serve the Orcutt residents with updated best seller books
  • Santa Barbara Humane Society North Campus BIX FIX spay and neuter program for low income Santa Maria residents
  • Santa Maria Public Library Foundation Bookmobile which supports residents where library services are unavailable
  • Coastal Valleys Young Life scholarships for low income elementary and high school students for a weeklong camp geared towards building confidence and self esteem
  • Santa Maria Police Council to promote public safety through special events
  • Echo Group which supports American Veterans with housing and daily necessities
  • Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Brown Bag Senior Feeding Program
  • Foodbank of Santa Barbara County 250 bags of nonperishable food which was distribute by Rotarians and catholic Charities to area families during the covid-19 crisis
  • Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table which recognizes area student athletes with Joni Gray Heart and Soul scholarships
  • United Way Fund a Home Good Entry System which supports homeless Santa Maria individuals and families
  • YMCA annual children’s summer camp experience for Santa Maria Valley Families
  • Operation Women Empowerment Build Strong which supports women veterans identified by VAFB living at a local ranch with funds to support their egg growing business
  • VTC Enterprises with funds to upgrade ADA compliant automatic door at the Santa Maria facility
  • Santa Maria High School Horticulture Judging team with practice materials for students on the career development team
  • Catholic Charities of Santa Maria which supports vulnerable population if Guadalupe, Santa Maria and Lompoc
  • Santa Maria Kiwanis for Kids Playground project which supports families with disabilities with great outdoor playground
  • EconAlliance youth STEM which supports area middle school and High School students
