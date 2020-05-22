Rotary Club of Santa Maria Noontime donates $35,700 to local nonprofits

The Rotary Club of Santa Maria Noontime donated $35,700 to local nonprofit organizations to support their work from donations raised at the Rotary club’s annual Sips and Sombreros FUN Raiser.
The grant funds were distributed to:
- Allan Hancock College Hancock Promise “First Year Fund” which targets high school students in the college’s district .
- Orcutt Academy Spartatronics FIRST (For inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition targeting 42 students from Orcutt and Santa Maria
- Judeo-Christian observation of National Day of Prayer in Santa Maria
- Camp Fire Central Coast of California landscaping project for the backyard garden restoration at Buena Vista Park in Santa Maria
- Santa Maria Blessings in a Backpack which feeds children at most risk for food insecurity in Santa Maria and Lompoc
- Angel Tree Camp which provides children whose parents are incarcerated a great outdoor experience based upon a platform of teaching six pillars of character
- Friends of Orcutt Library which serve the Orcutt residents with updated best seller books
- Santa Barbara Humane Society North Campus BIX FIX spay and neuter program for low income Santa Maria residents
- Santa Maria Public Library Foundation Bookmobile which supports residents where library services are unavailable
- Coastal Valleys Young Life scholarships for low income elementary and high school students for a weeklong camp geared towards building confidence and self esteem
- Santa Maria Police Council to promote public safety through special events
- Echo Group which supports American Veterans with housing and daily necessities
- Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Brown Bag Senior Feeding Program
- Foodbank of Santa Barbara County 250 bags of nonperishable food which was distribute by Rotarians and catholic Charities to area families during the covid-19 crisis
- Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table which recognizes area student athletes with Joni Gray Heart and Soul scholarships
- United Way Fund a Home Good Entry System which supports homeless Santa Maria individuals and families
- YMCA annual children’s summer camp experience for Santa Maria Valley Families
- Operation Women Empowerment Build Strong which supports women veterans identified by VAFB living at a local ranch with funds to support their egg growing business
- VTC Enterprises with funds to upgrade ADA compliant automatic door at the Santa Maria facility
- Santa Maria High School Horticulture Judging team with practice materials for students on the career development team
- Catholic Charities of Santa Maria which supports vulnerable population if Guadalupe, Santa Maria and Lompoc
- Santa Maria Kiwanis for Kids Playground project which supports families with disabilities with great outdoor playground
- EconAlliance youth STEM which supports area middle school and High School students
