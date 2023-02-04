 Skip to main content
Roscoe's Kitchen is a Black-owned family business that plans to stay open for generations

Roscoe's Kitchen, a restaurant that opened last year in Santa Maria, prides itself on providing "hospitality, good food and a welcoming atmosphere."

According to Anthony Burns, the co-owner and operating manager of the restaurant, the homestyle cooking has already touched the hearts of locals since opening last summer.

“We had customers, literally, when they first came, that would cry,” said Burns. “So we were wondering what she was crying about and she said the food was so good that it made her think of her grandmother's. That was the biggest compliment that we could ever have right there."

The dinning area at Roscoe's Kitchen can be reserved for various celebrations. 

Roscoe's 03
Horace Grant's basketball jerseys from when he played for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers displayed at Roscoe's Kitchen. 
Roscoe's 02
Some of the staff from Roscoe's Kitchen, including co-owner Anthony Burns, right. 

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

