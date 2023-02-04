Roscoe's Kitchen is a Black-owned family business that plans to stay open for generations

Roscoe's Kitchen, a restaurant that opened last year in Santa Maria, prides itself on providing "hospitality, good food and a welcoming atmosphere."
According to Anthony Burns, the co-owner and operating manager of the restaurant, the homestyle cooking has already touched the hearts of locals since opening last summer.
“We had customers, literally, when they first came, that would cry,” said Burns. “So we were wondering what she was crying about and she said the food was so good that it made her think of her grandmother's. That was the biggest compliment that we could ever have right there."
Roscoe's joins the very few places in Santa Maria to offer 24-hour service, but only on select nights. From Sunday through Thursday, the restaurant's hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday it’s set for 24 hours. The restaurant is known for having sizable portions and also serves wine, beer and wine-based cocktails.
“We are open seven days a week and some of our popular dishes include the catfish, the homemade mac and cheese, the homemade chicken and dumpling soup, homemade chili and the smothered chicken with two sides," Burns said.
"They can't get enough of it."
Roscoe's Kitchen provides a wide variety of food and Burns says that there is something for everybody.
“We do homestyle cooking, breakfast, ribs, tri-tip, pork ribs, beef ribs, and the menu includes a veggie skillet for people that don't eat meat,” said Burns. “We got our new menu that just came out first of the year, 'Roscoe's South of the Border menu,' with street tacos, burritos and other nice names I can’t pronounce."
Burns says although the location of the restaurant had a bad stigma, with past businesses closing after a few months regularly, this community has really stepped up and been consistent with the restaurant, even customers from Lompoc, Arroyo Grande and as far as Santa Barbara have been known to visit.
“We know the community really cares because we got such a large repeat customer base and that's the best thing. We got people that eat with us two, three times a week,” said Burns. "Hey, we got people that eat twice a day with us and we definitely appreciate that because it makes us feel we are doing something right."
Roscoe's is located at the former longtime location of the Marie Callender's restaurant that closed in 2007. There have been various restaurants there over the years since, with Saigon Cuisine, a Vietnamese restaurant, occupying the space before Roscoe's took over.
Amongst the regulars at Burns' new place is Horace Grant, an American former professional basketball player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. Grant donated two of his former basketball jerseys to Roscoe's, which are displayed for everyone to see.
Roscoe's Kitchen plans to grow its connection with the community through continuing donations and giving back to the community in various ways. Burns has recently been appointed as Director of the Harvest Community Center, in light of Reverend Orie Johnson recently passing away in September of last year.
“We do a lot with donations and volunteering with the kids from the schools. Right now we are working with the Harvest Community Center because we are also affiliated with them,” said Burns. “During the holidays, we fed 40 kids and provided Christmas presents to kids."
Burns says that the restaurant is a place for the community to connect whether it’s eating with family, conducting a business meeting or even enjoying a special night out.
“We bring a sense of peace and that's basically what we want to do here, we provide a good atmosphere, we've got free Wi-Fi and endless outlets for laptops and more,” said Burns. “Some nights we have karaoke, DJs or live music and people make reservations for parties here too."
Burn says the restaurant is named after Roscoe Holloway, who's lived in Santa Maria since 1958 and is 86 years old.
“Roscoe has been in town since there was only one traffic light. He and I would attend church together and he is the chairman of our deacon board and I am the assistant. We decided to go into business together,” said Burns.
Roscoe's Kitchen is a Black-owned family business that plans to stay open for generations.
“Roscoe had a vision and he didn't know I had some expertise and we put that together and made it happen," Burns said. "It’s something we hope to be able to leave for our families."
Roscoe's Kitchen is located 229 Town Center E in Santa Maria. To make a reservation for a special event such as to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or retirement, call Roscoe's Kitchen at 805-623-8866 or visit https://www.roscoeskitchensantamaria.com/
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.