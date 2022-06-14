Roscoe's Kitchen, a restaurant specializing in Southern cuisine, is coming to Santa Maria's Town Center West later this month.
Located at 229 Town Center West, the restaurant's menu will include breakfast, lunch and dinner all day, with Southern favorites like fried chicken, fried catfish, greens, breakfast skillets and more. Its slogan is "where Southern Hospitality meets the California Vibe."
The 5,000-square-foot venue will include a 21-flavor ice cream bar, wall-to-wall big screen TVs and live entertainment on weekends. As a special promotion, from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, kids eat free with the purchase of an entree.
The location was previously the home of other restaurants that included Shooter's Bar and Cocos Mexico, and most recently, Saigon Cuisine.