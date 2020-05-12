Rona Barrett's Gray Matters: 'Frustration always comes before achievement'

“I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”
You’re probably well versed with the late, great Peter Finch’s dissent from the 1976 movie “Network.” If not, look it up!
And I bet you’re feeling the same way. And you’re not alone. I’m as frustrated as you.
I miss shaking hands, hugging and kissing my friends and loved ones. I miss having lunches and lattes, face-to-face, sitting across from my friends and colleagues just a foot or two away. I miss my hairdresser, not just for her expertise in keeping my hair beyond presentable, but I miss her laughter and high spirits. I miss my manicurist for the same reasons. My hands and feet miss her too.
And boy, am I still busy. I continue to connect and conduct business. Either on the phone, on the computer, or virtually. But it isn’t the same, is it?
This pandemic has created pandemonium in our daily lives causing acute anxiety, depression, insomnia, and loneliness. And most of us are in a relative cocoon. Imagine how our frontline heroes are dealing with it.
For all of us, it is getting harder to hang in there, isn’t it?
So, I highly doubt there is a person in this country who doesn’t want this nightmare of stay at home to end ¬ yesterday.
Our president certainly feels this way when he decrees, “Our country has to get open!” That could be one of the impetuses for a small minority taking to the streets with signs proclaiming, “Fear is the real virus,” “This Cure is deadlier than COVID!” “Reopen [insert state] Now!” and “Freedom is Essential.”
I agree with the last one. Freedom is essential. But I also agree that “With freedom comes responsibility, a responsibility that can only be met by the individual.” Ronald Reagan said that. Here’s some more wise words: You are free to choose, but you are not free from the consequence of your choice – a universal paradox.
Apparently, those in the streets and elsewhere are of the opinion, “You can’t tell me what to do!” and have decided it should be easy to flip the switch and “go back to normal.” Well, as our moms used to say, “The easy way isn’t always the best way, is it honey?”
On May 8, our own Golden State moved from Stage 1 reopening into Stage 2 because, says Gov. Newsom, millions of Californians answered the call to stay home… and that California is on track with stated statewide metrics. But, as Newsom also says, “…make no mistake – this virus isn’t gone. It’s still dangerous and poses a significant public health risk.”
So, this means we have to do our part. Instead of thinking about “me” we have to think about “we.” What we do and what we say affects everyone else. Our behavior shapes our future. Embrace test, trace, and isolate. We’re depending on each other to do no harm. We are all essential – not disposable.
Peter Finch’s character from “Network” said it so well in his lesser known but most apt exhortation, “…You’ve got to say: ‘I’m a human being, [expletive]! My life has value!’”
P.S. Forgive me for missing Mother’s Day, Mom. Miss you to pieces.
Until next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.
The Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV). With their partner, the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County, they offer the area’s first affordable senior living facility. GIV strives to bring services to seniors so they may age in place. Reach her at info@ronabarrettfoundation.org. Visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org for more information.
