Rona Barrett's Gray Matters: 'Frustration always comes before achievement'

Our president certainly feels this way when he decrees, “Our country has to get open!” That could be one of the impetuses for a small minority taking to the streets with signs proclaiming, “Fear is the real virus,” “This Cure is deadlier than COVID!” “Reopen [insert state] Now!” and “Freedom is Essential.”

I agree with the last one. Freedom is essential. But I also agree that “With freedom comes responsibility, a responsibility that can only be met by the individual.” Ronald Reagan said that. Here’s some more wise words: You are free to choose, but you are not free from the consequence of your choice – a universal paradox.

Apparently, those in the streets and elsewhere are of the opinion, “You can’t tell me what to do!” and have decided it should be easy to flip the switch and “go back to normal.” Well, as our moms used to say, “The easy way isn’t always the best way, is it honey?”

On May 8, our own Golden State moved from Stage 1 reopening into Stage 2 because, says Gov. Newsom, millions of Californians answered the call to stay home… and that California is on track with stated statewide metrics. But, as Newsom also says, “…make no mistake – this virus isn’t gone. It’s still dangerous and poses a significant public health risk.”