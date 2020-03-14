RONA BARRETT: We’re all in this together

At the Golden Inn & Village, as at other homes that care for the elderly across Santa Barbara County, we are a family committed to taking care of our own. We are dedicated to offering our residents – seniors who may have chronic illness, disabling conditions, and dwindling resources – peace of mind.
We take very seriously the responsibility to provide our valued seniors with a comfortable, safe environment, supportive services, and the caring providers they need and deserve.
The Coronavirus – COVID-19 – is a reality. It has impacted how we move through our day. Understandably, there is confusion, anxiety, and questions about what we can do to protect our most vulnerable.
Reality dictates that we have to take dramatic steps to navigate our way through these challenging circumstances. We must endeavor to slow the spread of this deadly serious virus, so our seniors continue to thrive in our unique neighborhood setting.
Our goal is to help our residents feel less helpless and more empowered to protect themselves and each other. In the near future, we will be having a Golden Inn & Village Town Hall to address any concerns our residents have about the spread of the virus.
In the meantime, our Programs and Wellness Services team helps us to keep our balance by educating us in how we can protect each other and blunt the impact of the virus by:
Monitoring and posting updates from the Santa Barbara Public Health Department, who has advised that as of March 10 Santa Barbara County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eighteen California public health labs are verified and currently testing – the closest to us are Ventura and San Luis Obispo.
Posting “Stop the Spread” Notices; COVID-19 Symptoms and exposure.
Posting information on good hygiene, disinfecting surfaces, and limiting attendance at large gatherings.
Providing Center for Disease Control flyers explaining what the disease is about: symptoms, how it spreads, complications, and how to keep from spreading it, call ahead before visiting a doctor.
Ensuring all common area surfaces are thoroughly cleaned twice a day.
Preparing and boxing all food instead of serving on plates so residents may eat in their own apartment or outside.
Being mindful of suspending our normal habits of going anywhere we want, doing anything we want without regard to the impact it has on ourselves and others.
Recommending social distancing by staying three to six feet apart in common areas.
Limiting anyone with flu-like symptoms from entering our premises and encouraging family and friends to call, use Skype, or FaceTime instead of visiting their loved ones.
Continually providing updates.
We will, however, continue to provide our health and wellness services including chiropractic, podiatry, and mental health programs as they are one-on-one services and not in groups.
We can’t help but ask ourselves, “Are we doing enough?” My answer is, “We’re doing all we can do for the moment and as we learn more, we’ll do more.”
My mother used to say, “Rona, everything in life is about attitude. You have to have the right attitude to get through anything.” If I could, I’d say, “You’re right, Ma. Today my attitude is, I know there will be a cure because we have to have it.”
We join the chorus we are hearing around the world in saying, “We’re all in this together.”
Until next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.
he Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV). With their partner, the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County, they offer the area’s first affordable senior living facility. GIV strives to bring services to seniors so they may age in place. Reach her at info@ronabarrettfoundation.org. Visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org for more information.