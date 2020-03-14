RONA BARRETT: We’re all in this together

At the Golden Inn & Village, as at other homes that care for the elderly across Santa Barbara County, we are a family committed to taking care of our own. We are dedicated to offering our residents – seniors who may have chronic illness, disabling conditions, and dwindling resources – peace of mind.

We take very seriously the responsibility to provide our valued seniors with a comfortable, safe environment, supportive services, and the caring providers they need and deserve.

The Coronavirus – COVID-19 – is a reality. It has impacted how we move through our day. Understandably, there is confusion, anxiety, and questions about what we can do to protect our most vulnerable.

Reality dictates that we have to take dramatic steps to navigate our way through these challenging circumstances. We must endeavor to slow the spread of this deadly serious virus, so our seniors continue to thrive in our unique neighborhood setting.

Our goal is to help our residents feel less helpless and more empowered to protect themselves and each other. In the near future, we will be having a Golden Inn & Village Town Hall to address any concerns our residents have about the spread of the virus.