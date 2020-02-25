RONA BARRETT’S GRAY MATTERS: How can you mend a broken heart?

You’d think we’d get used to people dying. But we don’t. I thought 2019 was the worst I’d seen. But, 2020 is starting to feel even worse.
So many I worked with in my previous career have passed away. Just recently, as you know, it was Kirk Douglas and Bob Conrad. In addition, David Chasman passed away. All of these men were friends of mine.
Each time this happens my heart breaks and I become depressed. I talked to another friend of mine, who’s been dealing with loss in her life, about how she was feeling. She had been depressed as well — until she did some research on loss and depression.
She says what we’re actually feeling is grief. Grief literally means intense sorrow. We are grieving the loss of people who have meant something to us. Each loss we endure, to paraphrase the sermon by John Donne, diminishes us. That makes sense, doesn’t it?
Maya Angelou’s poem, “When I Think of Death,” makes sense to me too when she says, “I can accept the idea of my own demise, but I am unable to accept the death of anyone else. I find it impossible to let a friend or relative go into that country of no return...”
“Grief — feeling sad, weepy, temporarily at sea — is different from clinical depression, it’s important to recognize. Grief is a normal response to loss; depression is an illness that’s usually treatable...” says Paula Span, author of “When the Time Comes: Families with Aging Parents Share Their Struggles and Solutions.”
WebMD offers this to help resolve grief:
Acknowledge and accept both positive and negative feelings.
Allow plenty of time to experience thoughts and feelings.
You have free articles remaining.
Confide in a trusted person about the loss.
Express feelings openly or write journal entries about them.
Find bereavement groups in which there are other people who've had similar losses.
Remember that crying can provide a release.
My friend just came back from a Celebration of Life for two extended family members who died within two weeks of each other. She said it was very healing.
“Say not in grief he is no more, but in thankfulness that he was,” is a Hebrew Proverb. So, in honor of two of my dear friends, here are my mini Celebrations of Life:
Kirk Douglas was one of the smartest actors I ever met; he had exquisite taste in knowing what would make a good film. He was a rare gem; an actor from the Golden Age of Hollywood who easily transitioned into modern cinema. And, he was very supportive of my early career — which I’ve never forgotten and for which I’ll always be grateful.
David Chasman was a top executive at several studios during his 60+ year career. You may not know his name, but you know some of the films he produced, including “Secret of My Success,” the film version of Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” and “Murder on Flight 502.”
“Unknown” said it well: It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember. Thank you, my friends, I’ll not forget you. My heart is mending — for now.
Until next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.
Senior activist and local resident Rona Barrett is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV), the area’s first affordable senior living facility. GIV strives to bring services to seniors so they may age in place. Reach her at info@ronabarrettfoundation.org. Visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org for more information.