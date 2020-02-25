RONA BARRETT’S GRAY MATTERS: How can you mend a broken heart?

You’d think we’d get used to people dying. But we don’t. I thought 2019 was the worst I’d seen. But, 2020 is starting to feel even worse.

So many I worked with in my previous career have passed away. Just recently, as you know, it was Kirk Douglas and Bob Conrad. In addition, David Chasman passed away. All of these men were friends of mine.

Each time this happens my heart breaks and I become depressed. I talked to another friend of mine, who’s been dealing with loss in her life, about how she was feeling. She had been depressed as well — until she did some research on loss and depression.

She says what we’re actually feeling is grief. Grief literally means intense sorrow. We are grieving the loss of people who have meant something to us. Each loss we endure, to paraphrase the sermon by John Donne, diminishes us. That makes sense, doesn’t it?

Maya Angelou’s poem, “When I Think of Death,” makes sense to me too when she says, “I can accept the idea of my own demise, but I am unable to accept the death of anyone else. I find it impossible to let a friend or relative go into that country of no return...”