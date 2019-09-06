How do you handle disappointment? Do you accept it and move on? Or do you let it get the best of you? Maybe like me, you handled disappointment pretty well through the years, but lately each disappointment makes it harder not to lose hope.
As a girl, I hoped to be valedictorian when I graduated from high school. Instead I was salutatorian.
I hoped to go to Cornell to study medicine. Instead I had to settle for NYU because my parents wanted me close.
Then, I switched to pre-law because I hoped to right the wrongs of the oppressed. But my Uncle, who didn’t believe in lady legal-eagles, dissuaded me from pursuing it further.
In my sophomore year, I decided to go with my original hope: to be part of show business. I entered NYU’s School of Commerce majoring in communicative arts.
My hope to make the dean’s list was realized. But having worked on the outside for the likes of Eddie Fisher and Steve Lawrence, I hoped for more of the bittersweet flavor of the outside world. So with only a half-dozen credits to go towards my BS degree, I left school.
My father was very disappointed and thought my future was hopeless.
So throughout the next 30-plus years in New York and Hollywood – then beyond in Santa Ynez – I was happy to prove to myself and my father there was hope for me. Of course, I had to fight to keep in mind the wise words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” At times I did lose the fight and lost hope.
And I’m sure you understand what I’m talking about.
Here’s paraphrasing of what Lauren Stahl, contributor to https://www.huffpost.com, says to do when we lose hope.
Realize we are not alone. We are part of something bigger than ourselves and we should connect with that.
Speak to someone about our feelings. When we open up about what we’re experiencing, we give our pain and suffering less power. When we speak truth, there is hope.
Speak to ourselves as we would speak to a friend. We wouldn’t speak negatively to our friends, why speak to ourselves negatively? We must practice compassion for ourselves.
Think about today. Thinking about the future takes us out of the moment and out of gratitude for the now. Thinking of today will make it more bearable and simple.
Connect to life’s bigger picture and our larger purpose. We must take a step back and remember we have the ability to connect to someone or something whenever we choose.
Additional helpful articles are Hopeful People and Their Superpowers at www.livehappy.com and Top 5 Ways to Avoid Losing Hope in Life at www.wanderlustworker.com.
I love what my friend Christopher Reeve who played Superman and who suffered a spinal cord injury in an equestrian accident said, “When we have hope, we discover powers within ourselves we may have never known–the power to make sacrifices, to endure, to heal, and to love. Once we choose hope, everything is possible.”
Let’s endeavor to choose hope, my friends. And fight to never lose it.
Until next time ... keep thinking the good thoughts.