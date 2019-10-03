Seven people were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday on Highway 101 just south of Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m., and when two engine crews arrived, firefighters found seven people had been injured in a rollover crash, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Because of the number of victims, County Fire declared a mass casualty incident, bringing a total of three ambulances and a CalSTAR helicopter to the scene, Bertucelli said.
An 18-year-old driving a Toyota Sienna van was taking six passengers, ages 17 to 19, from Los Angeles to Santa Maria when for unknown reasons the van veered to the left, said Officer Kevin McCool, public information officer for the Buellton Area Office of the CHP.
The Toyota, traveling at an unknown speed, plowed into the soft soil of the center divider, causing it to overturn, McCool said.
He said one patient with major injuries, described as an open compound fracture of the shoulder, was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Another four suffered moderate injuries, and the remaining two suffered minor injuries. Names of the injured were not available.
Those six were taken by ambulances to various hospitals, Bertucelli said.
McCool said both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed for about 15 minutes to allow the CalSTAR helicopter to land, load the patient and depart.
The crash is still under investigation, but there is no indication drugs or alcohol were involved, and no arrests were made, McCool said.