Rollover crash closes Hwy 1 at Solomon Road

The eastbound lane of Highway 1 is open but the westbound lane remains closed at Solomon Road in Orcutt following a single-vehicle rollover crash with a fuel leak and power lines down, according to emergency radio traffic and the California Highway Patrol incident website.
About 10 gallons of fuel leaked from the vehicle that apparently struck a utility pole, partially downing an electric line, according to the CHP website.
CHP units are at the scene, and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is also responding for the power line that was knocked loose and left hanging, apparently sparking a small fire that has been extinguished.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department also has three units on the scene.
According to radio communications, two people were injured in the vehicle that was allegedly traveling at high speed when the crash occurred just after 11 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.