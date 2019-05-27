Santa Maria Elks Rodeo introduced its first-ever Miss Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, Miss Mini Rodeo and Junior Barrelman contests last year during the 75th anniversary event. The inaugural winners represented the rodeo at the Minetti Mini Rodeo, Elks Rodeo and Parade and took part in Clown College, mixed with guests at the annual pre-rodeo meet-and-greet, made radio and television appearances and represented Elks Recreation at other rodeo and community events.
“They got to go to Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo to support the Golden Circle of Champions. It was fabulous. It was so cool. She had such a good time. They gave her such an opportunity I’ll tell you what,” said Cheri Palin, mother of Miss Mini Rodeo Hannah Palin.
Here’s a look at last year’s winners, their year representing the rodeo up and down the state, and their messages to future years’ candidates.
Miss Santa Maria Rodeo Ashley Singh
The 2016 Elks Rodeo Queen, 2017 St. Joseph High School graduate, and soon-to-be Hancock College graduate rounded out her Elks Rodeo honors by winning the first Miss Santa Maria Rodeo contest in 2018, narrowly edging out Santa Maria’s Amanda Silva for the crown.
Both young women had represented the rodeo as members of its sponsor flag team - Silva for three years, Singh for six. During the competition, they joined other candidates in demonstrating their personalities, interview skills, and horsemanship skills.
When the dust settled, Singh found herself doing double duty, remaining on the sponsor flag team while also carrying out her Miss Elks Rodeo duties.
Those duties continued well beyond the June rodeo weekend. Singh represented Santa Maria Elks Rodeo at Salinas Rodeo, Gilroy Rodeo, parades in Salinas, Santa Maria, Los Olivos and Orcutt, and in the Miss Rodeo California competition during California Circuit Finals Rodeo in Lancaster last October.
“The whole experience was really rewarding. I got to meet a lot of people from around the state, and it was really cool to see how big the rodeo community is. It’s like a whole new world,” Singh said.
And it was a dream come true.
“Ever since I was five, I’ve wanted to be in the Miss Rodeo California contest. If you have a passion for horses, a passion for traveling, a passion for exposing your community to new things, I definitely think you should go for it. If you don’t have the rodeo knowledge or rodeo family background — I didn’t — go for it anyway. That passion is all you need to succeed. It’s a huge lifetime opportunity you should take,” Singh said.
In the fall, she’ll pack up her self confidence, rodeo experience, and horses and head for Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. There she’ll study equine science with her sights set on becoming an equine chiropractor.
“Without my horses, I wouldn’t be who I am today. I refuse to leave them behind,” she said.
Miss Mini Rodeo Hannah Palin
Twelve-year-old Hannah had quite a year as Miss Mini Rodeo.
“We were everywhere,” said her mom, Cheri.
Hannah was an 11-year-old, fifth-grade student at Alice Shaw Elementary School in Orcutt last year when a combination of her essay, personality and interview skills combined to earn her the recognition. Unlike their elder counterparts, Miss Mini Rodeo candidates were not required to show horsemanship skills.
“Oh my goodness! We were all so surprised,” her mother recalled.
While serving as Los Amigos 4-H Club reporter, Palin also served throughout the 75th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo’s various events. But the peak of her service year was in representing Santa Maria Elks Rodeo at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
“Helping with the Golden Circle of Champions at the NFR, I got to be with the cancer kids the whole time. It was really fun,” Hannah said.
She said the public speaking skills she learned through 4-H presentations helped her when it came time for the competition’s interview process, and she believes the greater audience at the rodeo further strengthened her speaking skills.
“I used to think speaking in front of 60 kids at 4-H was a lot, but it really isn’t that much now that I’ve spoken in front of the entire rodeo. That was thousands of people,” Hannah said.
And, sure, she was nervous, but she said it was entirely worth the nerves.
“It’s very important to me because supporting cancer kids is a big thing in our community. The whole experience helped me a lot getting to know a lot more people and finding new friends and getting into all the other rodeo stuff,” Hannah said.
She also enjoyed passing the boot in the stands to raise money for pediatric cancer programs.
“I’d encourage other people to apply because it helps you with a lot of things in life. It gives you more opportunity to do stuff that’s fun in life. It gives you more confidence about yourself,” Hannah said.
Junior Barrelman Noah Arellano
What brings more oohs and ahhhs than a great bronc ride? Try a 7-year-old boy in jeans, cowboy boots, cowboy hat and his own custom barrel.
The rodeo’s first junior barrelman, Noah Arellano, offered the total cute factor at the 75th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. While his duties didn’t extend beyond rodeo weekend, the Ralph Dunlap Elementary School student was presented with his own custom barrel and poured on the adorable during clown school.