One of Lompoc’s most visible car dealerships is set to drive out of the local market.
RocketTown Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, located in the 1200 block of North H Street, is slated to close down at the end of business Saturday.
The dealership, which opened in May 2013, announced the closure with a large “going out of business” banner on its website, which was also advertising liquidation sales throughout its final week.
The closure does not include the RocketTown Honda dealership, which is located on the east side of H Street across from the Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM facility.
For the second time this month, an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Thursday morning as part of an operational test that once again drew complaints from anti-nuclear weapons activists.
Chris Zikakis, the owner and general manager of both RocketTown dealerships, said Thursday the closure was sparked by a change from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which manufactures Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles.
“FCA no longer produces the less-expensive passenger cars that sold so well here in Lompoc,” he said. “The new Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM vehicle lineup is absolutely beautiful — probably the best ever — but it doesn’t sell as well.”
Zikakis noted used vehicles sell well, however, and added that “we love that business.”
In light of that, he said the immediate plan for the closed Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM building is to have it house the Honda dealership’s used vehicle sales operation.
Some of the employees from the closed operation will transfer to the Honda dealership, he said, while others will move to other dealerships or opportunities.
The RocketTown Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM building was constructed in 2013 for a reported $1.5 million.
The dealership’s name was meant to pay tribute to Lompoc Valley's connection to the launches that regularly take place at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
“On behalf of all of us here at RocketTown Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, we say thank you to our friends and neighbors for your support and trust over the last few years,” Zikakis said. “We look forward to serving you into the future.”