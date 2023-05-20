The Santa Maria-Bonita School District robotics program has captivated students across the district throughout the school year, helping educators showcase science in a new light.
Through the science of robotics, the program has aimed to strengthen students’ critical thinking and decision-making skills.
When asked why robotics is significant for students, sixth-grade teacher and robotics coach at Ontiveros Elementary School, Emily Carlson-Buergler, says the program has helped provide students with enrichment in STEAM-related activities. (STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math).
“Robotics is great for addressing some of the standards as well as giving students critical thinking skills, giving them problem-solving opportunities and really getting them geared for being college and career ready,” said Carlson-Buergler. “A lot of our 21st-century jobs and careers are based in engineering. So the robotics class really gives these younger students the opportunity to start playing around with some of those big ideas and work through those communication skills and the engineering skills as well.”
Pedro Garcia IV, a sixth-grade teacher and robotics coach at Battles Elementary, said he appreciated the support from the district and everyone involved in making the robotics competition scene grow this year. Garcia especially thanked Merial Buikema, the STEAM Teach on Special Assignment with the district, and Jeff Cooper, a teacher and robotics coach at Delta High School, “for doing a fantastic job organizing the events."
“This was their first attempt to get everything going, our inaugural season so to speak,” said Garcia. “So I was very impressed with the organization of things and just for the kids they really had an amazing experience and this gave them a lot of opportunities that they would have not normally had.”
The final "VEX IQ Competition" for the school year had students experience a teamwork style format. Garcia says students had to not only critically think and strategize with people they knew, but they had to problem solve with other teams as well.
“It’s like a community-building exercise where we were able to meet other students,” said Garcia. “Students had to collaborate with a different team of students and figure out 'What’s the best strategy?' They had to do it on the fly and only had a few moments to talk when they got their assignment.”
According to Garcia, during the VEX IQ Competition, there was an incident where an arm on one of the robots actually broke, and it wasn’t functional. Yet, because of the ingenuity and perseverance of the student who was driving the robot, “he was able to manage to get one of the discs across so that his team could win by the one point that they needed.”
In VEX IQ, robotics students are able to construct robots by following detailed instructions and working together. During competition, instructors set up discs on tower-like structures and students have to find a way to knock the structures down, or they may have to find a switch or a lever to pull.
Students from Battles brought home the Judges Award, advancing through the qualifying rounds, eventually being eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Garcia says the experience alone of having the ability to compete and to see what kids are doing in the classroom with the robots really provides students with a fuller experience.
“It’s no longer just building robots and talking about it, but actually exploring and adding that application component where they’re able to utilize the robots to the best of their abilities and learning the scientific method in terms of the process of trial and error,” Garcia said.
Carlson-Buergler is one of the most experienced VEX teachers in the district, having brought robotics to students before it was at the district level.
“I started teaching our robotics program about six or seven years ago. It was another teacher and I at our school and we led a beginners class and an advanced robotics class,” said Carlson-Buergler. “With that, we used the VEX IQ program and we kind of developed a curriculum for ourselves to follow using their robot builds as our base.”
According to Carlson-Buergler, every school has different grade requirements to participate. The students in her robotics class are fifth and sixth graders.
“The reason I’ve chosen fifth and sixth students is because some of the VEX components and parts can be difficult for the lower grades to manipulate and to handle," said Carlson-Buergler. “In previous years, we had a beginning robotics class with third- and fourth-grade students, but our team is just composed of fifth and sixth graders.”
Carlson-Buergler says robotics is an excellent program for the students to be involved in and many of her students who join tend to be in need of enrichment activities.
“Students think it’s really fun, it keeps them coming after school to work on the robots to practice on them," said Carlson-Buergler. ”It's a great program because it also does engage some of those students who might not be fully engaged in other academic areas.”
When Garcia first saw the opportunity to bring robotics to Battles Elementary, he thought it was a wonderful way to get kids exposed to science. He says as a Science major, he knows it can lead to different possibilities and avenues for students and to inspire students.
"All it takes is one simple experience and it’s a memory they can have forever," Garcia said.
